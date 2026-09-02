



Ukraine has held a substantive meeting with India’s Ambassador Anjani Kumar, signalling Kyiv’s interest in India’s greater role in peace efforts, even as a tragic Russian aerial assault claimed the life of an Indian citizen.





The talks highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to President Putin that the time has come to move from endless war to an end of war.





Ukraine’s First Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Sergiy Kyslytsya, met India’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Anjani Kumar, in Kyiv.





The meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Sobolev. Kyslytsya described the engagement as substantive, noting that discussions focused on prospects for Ukraine-India relations and India’s potential role in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.





He emphasised that the two sides exchanged views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.





PM Modi had conveyed that the time has come to move from an endless war to an end of war, a statement that resonated strongly in Kyiv. Kyslytsya said Ukraine looks forward to continued dialogue with India and to translating this shared interest in peace into concrete steps.





The meeting took place against the backdrop of a devastating Russian aerial assault across Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that twelve people were killed in the overnight attack, among them an Indian citizen. Dozens more were injured. Zelenskyy expressed condolences to all families who lost loved ones.





He explained that nearly 350 first responders were deployed in Kyiv and the surrounding region to deal with the aftermath. A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the assault.





Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In Boryspil, a five-storey residential building was struck, leading to the evacuation of fifty people. Businesses were also hit. In the city, four people were killed and thirteen injured. Zelenskyy reiterated his condolences.





The Indian Embassy in Kyiv responded swiftly to the tragedy. It confirmed that it is in touch with the bereaved family of the Indian national killed in the attack. The Embassy expressed deep sadness and extended its condolences.





It also assured that all possible assistance is being provided for the early repatriation of the mortal remains. The Embassy stated that it is coordinating with the deceased’s company and Ukrainian authorities to ensure the process is completed without delay.





The incident underscores the human cost of the ongoing war and highlights India’s dual role as both a nation affected by the conflict through the loss of its citizens and as a potential mediator in peace efforts.





India’s consistent position has been to advocate dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to peace. The latest engagement in Kyiv reflects Ukraine’s recognition of India’s influence and its hope that New Delhi can help shape a path towards ending hostilities.





The tragedy also reinforces the urgency of international efforts to halt the war. With civilian casualties mounting and infrastructure repeatedly targeted, Ukraine continues to seek broader global support. India’s involvement, particularly following PM Modi’s message to Putin, is seen as a possible step towards building momentum for negotiations.





ANI







