



ISRO’s EOS-05 launch marks a historic milestone as India’s first geosynchronous earth imaging satellite, delivering real-time strategic data for agriculture, disaster management, and national security, NewsX Live reported





Former Chairman G Madhavan Nair emphasised its importance in strengthening India’s space program and enhancing surveillance capabilities across sensitive borders and maritime zones.





The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 from Sriharikota. The satellite, weighing 2,367 kg, was injected into a sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit before being raised to its final geosynchronous position at 36,000 km altitude.





This makes EOS-05 the heaviest payload carried by GSLV to date and India’s first dedicated imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit.





EOS-05 is nicknamed the “Eye in the Sky” for its ability to provide persistent coverage. Unlike low-earth orbit satellites, which revisit regions after long intervals, EOS-05 can continuously monitor the same area.









It carries multispectral imagers, including one with a 42-metre resolution, the highest ever achieved in geostationary orbit. It can image the Indian subcontinent every 30 minutes and priority targets every 5 minutes, enabling rapid response to dynamic events.





The applications of EOS-05 are wide-ranging. In agriculture, it will monitor crop health, irrigation, and land-use changes. In disaster management, it will provide near real-time tracking of cyclones, floods, landslides, and forest fires.





For environmental monitoring, it will observe cloud systems, pollution, and deforestation. Strategically, it will strengthen surveillance of borders with Pakistan and China, maritime domains, and conflict zones, providing India with a crucial edge in national security.





Former ISRO Chairman G. Madhavan Nair explained that the satellite’s high-resolution imaging capabilities are vital for both civilian and defence purposes. He highlighted that such satellites are indispensable for modern warfare, where real-time intelligence can determine outcomes.





He also noted that EOS-05 represents a leap in India’s space program, showcasing indigenous capability in heavy satellite launches and advanced imaging technology.





The mission is also significant for ISRO’s GSLV program. The GSLV-F17 marks the 19th flight of the series and demonstrates improved cryogenic engine performance.





This success follows earlier setbacks, including the failure of GISAT-1 in 2021, making EOS-05 a redemption for ISRO’s geo-imaging ambitions. The satellite is expected to play a key role in India’s upcoming missions, including Gaganyaan, by proving reliability in heavy payload launches.





EOS-05’s dual-use nature underscores India’s growing reliance on space assets for both development and defence. Its ability to provide continuous, high-resolution imagery will support government agencies, armed forces, and disaster response teams.





The satellite also strengthens India’s position in the global space race, where geospatial intelligence is increasingly critical.





The launch was witnessed by scientists, officials, and members of the public, despite the odd hour and rain. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that the satellite’s health is perfectly stable, with solar panels deployed successfully.





The mission director and project director described EOS-05 as a uniquely configured satellite with complex capabilities, reflecting years of teamwork between ISRO and its industrial partners.





This achievement comes at a time when India is transferring satellite and rocket technologies to private players, signalling a structural transition in the space sector. EOS-05 demonstrates that ISRO remains at the forefront of strategic missions while enabling private industry to contribute to future developments.





Agencies







