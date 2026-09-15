



India’s indigenous missile shield has now reached a stage where it can counter ICBM-class threats, hypersonic weapons, and MIRV-equipped missiles, raising serious questions about whether Russia’s S-500 is still necessary.





The DRDO’s Phase-II trials of AD-1 and AD-2 interceptors, combined with Project Kusha’s maturing capabilities, suggest India may already possess the tools to secure its skies without relying on foreign systems.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s ability to defend against a wide spectrum of aerial threats. In May 2025, Indian forces intercepted a Pakistani Fatah-series missile over Sirsa, showcasing the operational readiness of its missile defence network. This event highlighted the importance of layered defence against drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.





Russia has been actively pitching the S-500 Prometheus system to India. The S-500 is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at ranges up to 600 km and altitudes of 200 km. It is also reportedly capable of targeting low-Earth-orbit satellites, making it a versatile complement to the S-400 already in Indian service. Moscow argues that the S-500 would fill gaps in India’s defence architecture and provide additional insurance against evolving threats.





India’s own Ballistic Missile Defence program, however, has achieved a significant breakthrough. On 10–11 June 2026, DRDO successfully completed Phase-II trials using the AD-1 and AD-2 interceptors.





These trials extended India’s coverage envelope from 2,000 km to 5,000 km, placing the country among the select group of nations capable of countering intercontinental ballistic missiles. The system is also designed to neutralise hypersonic weapons and missiles equipped with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles.





Mobility is a key feature of India’s shield. Indigenous 12x12 transporter-erector-launchers built by Ashok Leyland provide rapid deployment capability, ensuring the system can be repositioned to respond to dynamic threats. This mobility enhances survivability and operational flexibility, critical in modern warfare.





Project Kusha represents the next stage of India’s indigenous missile defence evolution. As it matures, India is poised to field a fully homegrown shield capable of addressing both regional and strategic threats.





The progress of Project Kusha raises the question of whether India should continue to invest in foreign systems like the S-500, or instead channel resources into strengthening its indigenous capabilities.





The debate is strategic as much as technical. While the S-500 offers proven Russian technology and potential interoperability with existing S-400 units, India’s indigenous systems promise self-reliance, cost efficiency, and reduced dependence on external suppliers. With geopolitical uncertainties and the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, the calculus increasingly favours indigenous solutions.





Ultimately, India must weigh whether the S-500 fills a genuine capability gap or risks duplicating systems already approaching maturity. The decision will shape India’s defence posture for decades, determining whether it continues to rely on foreign technology or fully embraces its own missile shield.





Agencies







