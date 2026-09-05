



Autonomous and robotic weapons are transforming the nature of modern warfare by expanding roles from surveillance and interception to precision strikes.





In India, the record-setting Ahuti MK-II has drawn significant attention as a high-speed interceptor drone, while loitering munitions and autonomous combat platforms continue to raise questions about capability, control and regulation.





Unmanned and autonomous systems are classified according to the level of human involvement. Human-in-the-loop systems can identify a target but require human approval before striking. Human-on-the-loop systems allow a human to monitor and intervene if necessary. Human-out-of-the-loop systems can select and engage targets without manual intervention.





Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, or LAWS, employ sensors, artificial intelligence and computer vision to search, identify and strike targets. Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze or suicide drones, remain airborne over an area, locate targets and detonate on impact.





On 1 September 2026, the India Book of Records recognised Ahuti MK-II as India’s fastest multi-rotor UAV. The electric interceptor drone achieved a certified top speed of 498 km/h. It was developed by Apollyon Dynamics, a defence technology start-up co-founded by Jayant Khatri and Sourya Choudhary.





The company is incubated at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus. The technical team included drone pilot Aman Virani, also known as Shady, along with Manas Vichare and Ishaan Suri.





The original Ahuti prototype, built in 2025, had recorded about 300 km/h, making the MK-II a 66% speed upgrade. Unlike conventional multi-rotor drones used for photography or mapping, Ahuti MK-II is built to chase and disable hostile drones and loitering munitions.





India has also advanced its loitering munition and interceptor capability. The ALS-50, developed and manufactured by TATA Advanced Systems Limited, is designed to operate effectively in high-altitude regions such as Ladakh. Nagastra-1, developed by Solar Industries, has been procured by the Indian Army under emergency procurement rules for frontline tactical strike capability.





These systems strengthen precision-strike capacity and provide options for engaging targets without deploying larger platforms. High-speed interceptors like Ahuti MK-II are intended to counter low-cost aerial threats more economically than expensive air-defence missiles.





Apollyon Dynamics has tested its unmanned systems at major military ranges, including Babina and Gopalpur. These trials were conducted with backing from the Indian Army. The start-up has also supplied tactical unmanned systems to active Indian Army units, demonstrating operational integration.





Globally, autonomous warfare platforms are being fielded by several nations. South Korea has developed the SGR-A1 stationary sentry gun through Samsung. The United States operates the MQ-9 Reaper for semi-autonomous surveillance and strike missions, and the US Navy’s Sea Hunter demonstrates sea-based autonomy as an unmanned surface vessel.





Russia has introduced the Uran-9, an autonomous tracked unmanned combat ground vehicle for reconnaissance and fire support. Regulation of such systems remains under discussion at the United Nations, specifically within the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons framework under the Group of Governmental Experts.





The recent recognition of Apollyon Dynamics in the India Book of Records after its Ahuti MK-II interceptor drone was certified at 498 km/h highlights how Indian start-ups are pushing multi-rotor UAV performance. This development expands interest in drone interception and autonomous defence systems, reflecting India’s growing role in the global debate on autonomous weapons.





Autonomy categories of human-in-the-loop, human-on-the-loop and human-out-of-the-loop remain central to understanding these technologies. The regulatory debate on LAWS continues under the CCW-GGE framework.





Agencies







