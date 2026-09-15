



Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy major ROSATOM has announced a significant expansion of India-Russia nuclear cooperation during the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, MoneyControl reported





The initiative includes advanced large-capacity nuclear reactors, small modular reactors, collaboration in critical minerals, and localisation of high-end manufacturing technologies.





This marks a deepening of the strategic relationship between the two countries, placing nuclear energy and India’s energy security at the centre of future industrial cooperation.





The announcement followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 11 September in New Delhi.





The leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in energy, discussed expanding industrial collaboration, and reiterated the ambitious target of achieving ₹8,33,000 crores in bilateral trade by 2030. This underscores the growing importance of India-Russia economic and energy security cooperation.





Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International Business at ROSATOM, highlighted India’s ambitious goal of increasing installed nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047.





Russia eyes Indian specialists for overseas nuclear projects



“There are plans to involve our Indian partners in implementing our projects in third countries,” Rosatom CEO told Sputnik. pic.twitter.com/Dd69pBNBSI — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) September 12, 2026





He emphasised that ROSATOM is already contributing to India’s nuclear program as the only foreign company constructing a nuclear power plant in the country. He confirmed ROSATOM’s readiness to provide India with a broad portfolio of modern nuclear technologies, ranging from large-capacity nuclear power units to advanced small modular reactors.





This reflects Russia’s intention to strengthen the nuclear partnership beyond existing projects while supporting India’s energy security through diversified nuclear energy solutions.





ROSATOM is currently constructing the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu. Two reactors are already operational, while four additional units are under various stages of implementation.





Kudankulam Units 1 and 2, based on Russian VVER-1000 reactor technology, were connected to India’s national power grid in 2013 and 2016, respectively. These units have become a vital pillar of India’s nuclear energy generation.





According to ROSATOM, the two operational units had generated more than 132 billion kWh of electricity since entering commercial operation as of April 2026. Units 3, 4, 5 and 6, also based on VVER-1000 technology, represent the second and third phases of the Kudankulam project, further consolidating India-Russia cooperation in nuclear energy and India’s long-term energy security.





Beyond nuclear reactors and SMRs, ROSATOM is seeking to expand cooperation in critical minerals and advanced industrial materials. Its metallurgy businesses have identified titanium, zirconium, hafnium and calcium as important areas for collaboration.





ROSATOM MetalTech is exploring cooperation in rare-earth magnets, consolidated demand for rare-earth products, and investments in new production capacities within India. A milestone has already been achieved through ROSATOM’s Giredmet Institute and Indian company Alt Metals, which signed a contract to develop a pilot titanium sponge production facility.





This project combines Russian technological expertise with Indian industrial capabilities in strategic materials essential for advanced manufacturing and energy security.





ROSATOM is also advancing localisation of sophisticated manufacturing technologies under the broader Make in India initiative. Its additive technologies business is working with Indian partners to establish a complete ecosystem involving technology transfer, turnkey additive technology centres and localisation of advanced equipment manufacturing. This creates new opportunities for India-Russia industrial cooperation.





The company announced that local production of Russian-developed 3D scanners began in India this year, reducing equipment costs for Indian customers by 40 per cent. These locally manufactured products could qualify for local product status under the Make in India initiative, reinforcing India’s manufacturing ecosystem while expanding access to advanced Russian technology.





With nuclear energy, SMRs, VVER reactors, critical minerals, rare-earth materials and additive manufacturing forming the core of the new engagement, the India-Russia partnership emerging from BRICS 2026 signals a broader effort to transform longstanding strategic cooperation into deeper technological and industrial collaboration. India’s energy security and nuclear future remain central to this shared vision.





Agencies







