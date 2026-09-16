



The 22nd edition of the India–US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas has officially commenced, marking another significant milestone in bilateral defence cooperation. The exercise brings together troops from both armies with the objective of bolstering interoperability and tackling emerging military challenges.





The opening ceremony was held at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand. Simultaneously, training activities are being conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, reflecting the scale and importance of the engagement.





The Ministry of Defence stated that the exercise is designed to enhance the joint military capability of both armies for the employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain. Infantry-led operations form the core of the training, ensuring that both sides refine their ability to operate in challenging environments.





Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division, and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the US Army, addressed the contingents. Each side has deployed 600 personnel, underscoring the seriousness and scale of the exercise.





Technology infusion has been identified as a key focus area. Training modules will incorporate drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance. Demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems are scheduled at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, showcasing the evolving technological dimension of modern warfare.





Subject Matter Experts from both armies will exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare. This exchange is expected to provide valuable insights into operational concepts and future battlefield requirements.





The exercise also provides an opportunity for both armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures. It will enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environments.





The US Embassy in India highlighted the commencement of the exercise in a post on X, noting that over the next two weeks, soldiers from both nations will train together, share skills, build readiness and improve collaboration. Field training, live-fire exercises and exchanges of expertise will form the backbone of the program.





US Ambassador Sergio Gor echoed these sentiments, emphasising that the exercise will deepen synchronisation between the two forces. His remarks underline the strategic depth of the India–US defence partnership and the shared commitment to regional stability.





By combining traditional infantry operations with advanced technological applications, Yudh Abhyas 2026 reflects the evolving nature of military cooperation between the two nations. It highlights the enduring trust, shared expertise and readiness that define the partnership.





PTI







