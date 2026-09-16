



India and Myanmar are reinforcing their maritime cooperation as Indian Navy ships INS Karmuk and LCU 51 made a port call at Yangon. The Andaman and Nicobar Command confirmed the development on Tuesday, noting that the visit was part of India’s broader vision to strengthen maritime cooperation and mutual understanding with neighbouring countries.





The port call is aligned with India’s efforts to contribute to a safe and secure maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region. The Command highlighted that such interactions are crucial in realising the Indian Navy’s vision of being the preferred security partner in the region.





The engagement underscores India’s focus on enhancing maritime partnerships with countries in its extended neighbourhood. It also reflects a growing emphasis on promoting coordination to address common maritime security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.





Alongside naval cooperation, India and Myanmar commenced the fifth edition of the India-Myanmar Bilateral Army Exercise IMBAX at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya. The exercise began on Tuesday and will continue until 28 September.





The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) shared that the 14-day exercise aims to enhance interoperability and synergy for operations under the United Nations mandate. Joint training between both armies is expected to strengthen operational coordination and mutual trust.





The exercise also provides an opportunity to exchange operational experiences and best practices. It is designed to foster camaraderie and deepen military-to-military cooperation between the two nations.





Exercise IMBAX will showcase a variety of indigenous weapons and equipment used by the Indian Army. This aligns with the vision of #JAIseVIJAY, highlighting India’s commitment to indigenous defence capabilities.





The exercise reaffirms the commitment of both nations towards promoting peace, stability, and security in the region. It reflects the steady expansion of defence cooperation across multiple domains, including maritime and land forces.





India’s engagement with Myanmar remains strategically significant, given the latter’s location at the crossroads of South and Southeast Asia. The port call and joint exercise together highlight the multifaceted nature of India-Myanmar defence ties, which continue to evolve in response to regional security dynamics.





ANI







