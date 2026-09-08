



Iran has underlined the significance of its ties with India, describing the relationship as “very good” and of “great importance.” The remarks came from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, who emphasised the long-standing, historic and civilisational nature of the partnership between the two nations.





His comments followed the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on 31 August.





Baghaei highlighted that India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, and that Tehran values its cooperation with New Delhi across multiple domains, particularly trade and economic collaboration. He noted that Iran’s relationship with India continues to develop, reflecting the depth of shared interests and strategic priorities.





The spokesperson confirmed that Iran intends to use the upcoming BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, scheduled for 11 to 13 September under India’s chairship, as an opportunity to continue discussions with India on areas of mutual interest.





He specifically mentioned the Chabahar Port project, which remains a critical element of bilateral cooperation and a gateway for regional connectivity.





Baghaei stressed that consultations between Iran and India regularly cover a wide range of issues, and the BRICS platform would serve as a timely occasion to advance these dialogues. He reiterated that Iran attaches great importance to its ties with India and is committed to strengthening them further.





The meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian in Bishkek was their first since the outbreak of the West Asia war earlier this year. The encounter underscored the resilience of India-Iran relations despite regional turbulence and international scrutiny.





Baghaei’s remarks also came against the backdrop of US warnings regarding India’s engagement with Iran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that he did not believe Modi’s meeting with Pezeshkian was intended to pave the way for a trade deal. Rubio cautioned that while countries are free to pursue their own foreign policies, they should not assist Iran in bypassing sanctions.





Rubio warned that any country helping Tehran generate revenue that could be used to sponsor terrorism or advance nuclear ambitions would risk facing US sanctions. He made clear that Washington would act against nations that facilitate Iran’s attempts to evade restrictions, signalling potential friction in India’s balancing of strategic ties.





The developments place India-Iran relations at the centre of regional diplomacy, with the BRICS Summit expected to provide a crucial platform for both nations to deepen cooperation while navigating external pressures.





The emphasis on Chabahar Port and economic collaboration highlights the practical dimensions of the partnership, even as geopolitical challenges loom large.





Agencies







