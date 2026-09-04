



ISRO has achieved a historic milestone with the successful launch of EOS-05, India’s first ever imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit. ISRO's launch of India's first imaging satellite will help keep a permanent eye on its border from 36,000 km away.





The mission was carried out from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Friday, 4 September 2026, using the GSLV-F17 rocket.





The satellite, weighing over 2,300 kg, was placed into a precise sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit just 18 minutes after lift-off, marking ISRO’s maiden success of the year.





This achievement is significant because most Earth observation satellites operate from low Earth orbit. EOS-05, however, will hover at an altitude of nearly 36,000 km, matching Earth’s rotational speed.





This positioning allows the satellite to provide continuous real-time imagery of the same region, a capability that is crucial for agriculture, disaster management, and national security. Senior scientists described the satellite as “the eye in the sky,” highlighting its strategic importance.





The mission was a morale booster for ISRO, which had faced setbacks in recent years. ISRO chief V Narayanan expressed his delight, announcing that the GSLV-F17 vehicle had successfully and precisely injected the advanced EOS-05 satellite into the required orbit.





He noted that this was the 107th launch from Sriharikota and the 19th mission of the GSLV series. He recalled that the first GSLV launch carried a payload of 1,536 kg, and since then, ISRO has steadily improved the rocket’s performance by optimising structural mass and enhancing propulsion systems.





Today (4-Sep-2026), the vehicle has successfully carried its heaviest payload of 2,367 kg.





Once operational, EOS-05 will become India’s first dedicated imaging satellite from the geo-orbit, providing strategic data for national activities. Satellite telemetry confirmed that all systems were functioning perfectly, with solar panels deployed and the satellite’s health reported as stable. Orbit-raising manoeuvres will soon elevate the satellite to its final geosynchronous position, ensuring uninterrupted imaging capabilities.





Mission Director Thomas Kurien emphasised that EOS-05 is uniquely configured for near real-time imaging and is the heaviest satellite ever launched by GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit.





Project Director Imteyaz Ahamad described it as a complex satellite with multi-band operating capabilities, making it one of a kind in terms of configuration and content.





The launch followed a smooth 27-hour countdown beginning at 11:30 PM on Wednesday. At exactly 2:55 AM, the 51.7-metre-tall, three-stage GSLV rocket, with its cryogenic upper stage, lifted off with a mass of 420.5 tons.





Despite rain and the odd hour, large crowds gathered at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness the event, many carrying umbrellas to cheer the mission.





The EOS-05 mission is seen as a replacement for the unsuccessful GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission of 2021, which was aborted due to a cryogenic stage anomaly.





The success of EOS-05 marks a redemption for ISRO, restoring confidence in its launch program. It also comes after a gap of nearly eight months, following the failure of PSLV-C62 in January 2026, which was unable to place 16 satellites into orbit due to a third-stage anomaly.





The mission also carried a spiritual dimension, as ISRO chairman V Narayanan had visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple days earlier to pray for its success. The culmination of teamwork between ISRO and its industrial partners has now delivered a satellite that will serve India’s strategic and civilian needs for years to come.





PTI







