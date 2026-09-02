ISRO has successfully moved the GSLV-F17 rocket carrying EOS-05 from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Umbilical Tower at Sriharikota on 28 August 2026, marking the final phase of preparations for its scheduled launch on 4 September 2026 at 2:55 AM IST.





This mission is critical as EOS-05 will be India’s first imaging satellite to operate from geosynchronous orbit, providing near real-time Earth observation capabilities.





The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F17 stands 51.7 metres tall and weighs 420.5 tons at lift-off. It is a three-stage launch vehicle with an indigenous cryogenic upper stage.





The mission will place the 2,367 kg EOS-05 satellite into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, from where it will manoeuvre into its final geosynchronous orbit nearly 36,000 km above Earth.





EOS-05, also known as GISAT-1A, is designed to provide continuous imaging of the Indian landmass. Unlike conventional Earth observation satellites that revisit a location at intervals, EOS-05 will remain fixed over a region, enabling repeated observations. This capability is vital for monitoring cyclones, floods, forest fires, cloudbursts, and other rapidly developing events.





The satellite is expected to deliver images in multispectral and hyperspectral bands under cloud-free conditions. It can provide images of selected regions every five minutes and cover the entire Indian landmass every 30 minutes, with a spatial resolution of about 42 metres. Such frequent imaging will support disaster management, agriculture, forestry, weather tracking, and national security surveillance.





This mission carries added significance as it comes nearly five years after the failure of GISAT-1 (EOS-03) in August 2021 due to a cryogenic stage anomaly. The setback had delayed India’s ambitions in continuous Earth observation from geosynchronous orbit. EOS-05 is therefore seen as a replacement and a redemption mission, restoring ISRO’s capability in this domain.





The launch will take place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. ISRO has announced that live streaming of the mission will begin at 2:25 AM IST on 4 September. Visitors can witness the launch in person from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC SHAR by registering online.





EOS-05 is expected to strengthen India’s strategic and civilian applications. For agriculture, it will help track crop health and soil conditions.





For disaster management, it will provide rapid updates during floods and cyclones. For defence, it will enhance surveillance of sensitive regions. The mission also reflects ISRO’s determination to overcome recent PSLV setbacks and reinforce confidence in its launch program.





The cost of the mission, though not officially disclosed, is estimated to be in the range of ₹450 crores, considering the expenses of the GSLV MK-II rocket and the EOS-05 satellite development. This investment underscores India’s commitment to expanding its space-based monitoring infrastructure.





With EOS-05, India is poised to achieve a new level of space-based observation capability, ensuring both civilian and defence sectors benefit from advanced imaging technology. The mission is being closely watched as a test of ISRO’s resilience and technical prowess.





ISRO







