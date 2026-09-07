



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday emphasised the strength of India’s partnership with Luxembourg, describing it as a “very trusted relationship” with significant scope for advancing supply chain resilience and economic diversification.





Welcoming Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister Xavier Bettel to New Delhi, Jaishankar underlined that the visit reflects the deepening bilateral engagement between the two nations. He expressed particular gratitude for Luxembourg’s consistent support towards the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, noting that its ratification is now moving closer to reality.





EAM Jaishankar remarked that in a global environment where foreign ministers often grapple with uncertainty, India and Luxembourg enjoy a relationship built on confidence and trust.





He stressed that both sides have already achieved much together and are poised to do even more, especially in areas such as diversification and strengthening supply chains. He added that the FTA’s entry into force will open new horizons for India’s economic cooperation with Europe.





The Minister recalled his own visit to Luxembourg earlier this year, where he was hosted by Bettel, and spoke warmly of the experience. He expressed satisfaction that the current meeting provided an opportunity to carry forward discussions and expand collaboration.





Highlighting the frequency of high-level exchanges in recent years, Jaishankar pointed out that Luxembourg’s leadership has been closely engaged with India.





He noted that Bettel co-chaired a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, followed by another summit in 2021 led by Luxembourg’s Prime Minister. These interactions, he said, have reinforced cooperation in trade, investment, and financial sectors, which remain at the core of the relationship.





Beyond traditional areas, Jaishankar emphasised that India and Luxembourg are now actively exploring advanced domains such as space exploration, digital infrastructure, and green technologies. He also mentioned health collaboration, recalling the important cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has since expanded further.





The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both governments to broaden their partnership into cutting-edge sectors while consolidating economic and strategic ties. Luxembourg’s support for the India-EU FTA was recognised as a pivotal contribution to strengthening India’s integration with European markets.





ANI







