



L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited and TATA Electronics have announced a strategic partnership to expand indigenous manufacturing of chip products in India for global customers, as per an L&T press release





The collaboration is designed to industrialise India-designed chips, enhancing time-to-market, reliability and supply chain resilience.





The alliance combines L&T Semiconductor’s fabless design innovation with TATA Electronics’ semiconductor packaging and foundry capabilities.





This partnership will jointly explore chip fabrication and packaging opportunities for L&T Semiconductor’s current and future products across TATA Electronics’ range of fab process technologies and packaging solutions.





The collaboration will also include chip design to fabrication optimisations, with a strong focus on ensuring efficient manufacturing at scale. This is expected to support next-generation products across automotive, industrial, communications, security and intelligent-edge sectors.





Dr Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive of L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited, emphasised that semiconductor leadership will increasingly be defined not only by design breakthroughs but also by the ability to industrialise those designs through advanced packaging and manufacturing.





He described the engagement with TATA Electronics as a decisive step in building capabilities that ensure the next generation of semiconductor products can be designed in India and delivered to global markets with speed, reliability and scale.





Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of TATA Electronics, stated that TATA Electronics is establishing world-class semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India to provide trusted, high-quality solutions across the semiconductor value chain.





He noted that the partnership with L&T Semiconductor is a significant step that will accelerate India’s vision of becoming a full-stack semiconductor nation by combining L&T Semiconductor’s deep fabless design and engineering expertise with TATA Electronics’ manufacturing, packaging and testing capabilities.





The partnership aligns with the Government of India’s vision to ‘Manufacture in India – for India and for the World’. It reflects a long-term commitment to SEMICON 2.0’s focus on domestic ecosystem development and value addition, positioning India as a leader in the global semiconductor industry.





Together, L&T Semiconductor and TATA Electronics aim to advance packaging technologies, manufacturing excellence and quality systems that reinforce India’s semiconductor mission.





This collaboration is expected to strengthen India’s role in the global semiconductor supply chain, reduce dependence on imports, and contribute to the country’s ambition of becoming a hub for advanced technology manufacturing.





L&T Press Release







