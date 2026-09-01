



Airbus has awarded Mahindra Aerostructures a significant contract to manufacture and supply fuselage skins for its A320 family of aircraft. This development expands the Indian company’s role in Airbus’ global supply chain and reinforces India’s growing presence in advanced aerospace manufacturing.





Under this multi-year program, Mahindra Aerostructures will produce fuselage skins that cover the rear fuselage and tail sections of the Airbus A320neo and A321XLR aircraft. Deliveries are targeted for 2028, with production taking place at the company’s facility in Bangalore.





The components will then be supplied to Airbus’ manufacturing facility in Augsburg, Germany, ensuring seamless integration into Airbus’ global production network.





Vinod Sahay, President of Mahindra Aerospace, Advanced Technologies and Trucks & Buses, emphasised that the manufacture of fuselage skins for the A320 family requires advanced process capabilities and precision at scale.





He noted that through investments in specialised technologies and manufacturing infrastructure, Mahindra Aerostructures will build critical capabilities in India and support Airbus’ requirements directly from its Bangalore facility.





Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, highlighted that the contract underscores India’s growing precision-engineering capabilities.





His remarks reflect Airbus’ confidence in India’s ability to deliver complex aerospace components with high reliability and quality standards.





As part of its industrialisation roadmap, Mahindra Aerostructures plans to expand its specialised manufacturing capabilities. This includes advanced chemical milling, surface treatment, and stretch-forming production lines.





These processes are essential for producing fuselage skins that meet stringent aerospace standards, and they represent a major step forward in India’s aerospace industrial base.





Initial engineering activities are already underway. These include tooling design, process-flow updates, qualification procedures, and inspection protocols.





The company has confirmed that deliveries are targeted to begin in 2028, aligning with Airbus’ production schedules for the A320neo and A321XLR aircraft.





Mahindra Aerostructures has an established relationship with Airbus across several programs. The company previously secured contracts to manufacture and assemble the main fuselages of Airbus’ H125 and H130 helicopters. In addition, it has supplied components and sub-assemblies for Airbus commercial aircraft programs, further strengthening its role as a trusted partner in Airbus’ global supply chain.





This latest contract represents a major milestone in India’s aerospace journey. It demonstrates how Indian firms are moving beyond basic manufacturing tasks to deliver highly specialised, precision-engineered components for some of the world’s most advanced aircraft.





It also aligns with India’s broader ambition to become a global hub for aerospace manufacturing, supported by initiatives such as Make in India and the expansion of advanced industrial capabilities.





Agencies







