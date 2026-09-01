



Delhi-based VEDA Aeronautics has confirmed that it is developing an indigenous underwater target vehicle known as APAS or (Advanced Pilot Assistance System), a system intended to serve as a decoy for naval training and operations, with future potential to evolve into a miniature underwater attack drone.





This marks a significant expansion of the company’s portfolio from aerial unmanned systems into autonomous underwater warfare.





VEDA Aeronautics, a private defence technology company headquartered in Delhi, has built its reputation on aerial unmanned platforms.





Its earlier work includes the Sureshastra MK‑1 interceptor developed under the Indian Air Force’s Meher Baba program, canister‑launched loitering munitions, and research into High Altitude Pseudo Satellite technologies.





The announcement of APAS signals a deliberate move into naval warfare systems, broadening the company’s scope across air, land, and sea domains.





The APAS underwater target vehicle is designed primarily as a decoy for the Indian Navy. Such systems are critical for simulating hostile submarine activity during training exercises, allowing naval forces to test anti‑submarine warfare tactics without deploying actual submarines.





By mimicking acoustic and movement signatures of adversary platforms, APAS will provide realistic scenarios for sonar operators and surface combatants.





Managing Director Dipesh Gupta revealed the project during Milipol India 2025, noting that APAS would eventually be developed into a miniature underwater attack drone.





This evolution would represent a major leap in India’s autonomous naval warfare capabilities, enabling persistent surveillance and offensive operations beneath the surface. Gupta also indicated that APAS builds upon technologies VEDA has already developed for swarm drones and long‑range communications, suggesting a cross‑domain integration of expertise.





Operating underwater presents unique engineering challenges. Unlike aerial drones, underwater vehicles cannot rely on radio communication or satellite navigation signals, as seawater blocks such transmissions.





APAS will therefore require advanced acoustic communication systems, inertial navigation, and possibly tethered or relay‑based solutions to maintain connectivity with command centres. Water drag also imposes significant design constraints, demanding efficient propulsion and hydrodynamic shaping.





VEDA Aeronautics has stated that its naval ambitions remain “under wraps,” but the company is working on technology stacks that cover attack and counter‑attack platforms across multiple domains.





While specifications of APAS have not been disclosed, its role as a decoy and potential attack drone places it within the broader framework of India’s push for indigenous autonomous warfare systems under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The development of APAS aligns with India’s strategic need to strengthen underwater warfare capabilities. With increasing submarine activity in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly from China and Pakistan, the Indian Navy requires cost‑effective and scalable solutions for training and deterrence.





Autonomous underwater vehicles like APAS can provide persistent coverage, reduce reliance on manned submarines for exercises, and eventually deliver offensive capabilities without risking human lives.





This project also reflects the growing role of private industry in India’s defence sector. Traditionally dominated by state‑run organisations such as DRDO and HAL, the sector is now witnessing rapid innovation from private firms like VEDA Aeronautics, Paras Defence, and Apollo Micro Systems. APAS demonstrates how private companies are contributing to niche technologies that complement larger defence programs.





If successfully developed, APAS could serve as both a training asset and a frontline autonomous weapon system. Its dual role would make it a versatile addition to India’s naval arsenal, bridging the gap between decoy systems and offensive underwater drones.





The project underscores India’s ambition to become a leader in autonomous maritime warfare technologies.





Agencies







