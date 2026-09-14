Malaysia has confirmed exploratory talks with India on acquiring the BrahMos air-to-surface missile, but Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that no final decision has been made and the Royal Malaysian Air Force will be the ultimate authority, Malaysian media reported





The discussions highlight growing defence ties between Kuala Lumpur and New Delhi, with BrahMos seen as a potential game-changer for Malaysia’s maritime and aerial deterrence.





Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated in New Delhi on 13 September that Malaysia is considering the acquisition of India’s BrahMos missile system. He emphasised that while discussions were held with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the final decision rests with Malaysia’s Air Force, which will evaluate operational and technical requirements.





Anwar explained that his position is to defer to the relevant agencies with expertise, particularly the Air Force, to continue the discussions. He noted that initial talks had already taken place and conveyed to Modi his strong support, citing the trust-based relationship between Malaysia and India as a foundation for expanding cooperation in all fields.





The Malaysian leader, who also serves as Finance Minister, acknowledged India’s defence capabilities and long-standing military experience. He highlighted India’s growing role in aerospace, defence, and maritime security, areas where Malaysia seeks to deepen bilateral engagement beyond trade and investment.





The BrahMos missile is a long-range, ramjet-powered supersonic cruise missile. It can be launched from submarines, warships, fighter aircraft, and mobile land-based launchers, giving it versatility across multiple platforms.





Malaysia’s interest reportedly centres on the air-launched BrahMos-A variant, which weighs approximately 2,500 kilograms and is designed for integration with India’s Su-30MKI fighters. Malaysia’s Su-30MKM fleet would be the logical platform, though integration would require significant technical modifications. If acquired, this would provide Malaysia with a high-speed stand-off strike capability against both land and maritime targets, enhancing deterrence in the South China Sea.





The missile maintains speeds of Mach 2.8 to Mach 3, compressing the reaction time available to defending warships or air-defence systems. Its warhead, weighing between 200 and 300 kilograms, can deliver precision strikes with inertial navigation, satellite guidance, and active radar homing. This combination of speed, low-altitude trajectory, and kinetic energy makes BrahMos one of the most difficult missiles to intercept.





For India, BrahMos has become a flagship defence export, already acquired by the Philippines and Indonesia. Malaysia’s potential procurement would mark another Southeast Asian nation considering the system, reinforcing India’s defence export program and strategic footprint in the Indo-Pacific.





The discussions come at a time when Malaysia and India are broadening their partnership into defence and strategic domains.





Anwar’s remarks confirm political openness to the acquisition but underline that no procurement program, budget approval, or contractual timetable has yet been established. The Royal Malaysian Air Force will determine whether the system meets Malaysia’s defence needs.





The potential acquisition could reshape Malaysia’s deterrence posture in the South China Sea, where China’s naval expansion continues to challenge regional security. For Kuala Lumpur, BrahMos represents not only advanced firepower but also a symbol of trust and strategic alignment with India.





Agencies







