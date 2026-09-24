



India has firmly asserted that Pakistan must execute credible, verifiable measures against cross-border terrorism prior to the international community placing any trust in its assertions.





Launching a scathing critique against Islamabad, New Delhi censured Pakistan over its distortions regarding a recent verdict by the Permanent Court of Arbitration concerning the Indus Water Treaty. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal heavily criticized Pakistan for deliberately manipulating facts and circulating fabrications intended to advance its malicious propaganda campaign.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson stated that Pakistan has a persistent habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda. He clarified that the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister.





He highlighted that it is merely a ruling by an illegally constituted court and viewed it as just one more attempt by Pakistan at distorting reality.





These remarks came in response to inquiries regarding Islamabad disseminating correspondence addressed to the president of the United Nations Security Council pertaining to recent determinations associated with the Permanent Court of Arbitration.





This exchange transpired merely days after Pakistan elevated financial bounties for intelligence culminating in the apprehension or sentencing of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar.





New Delhi previously dismissed Pakistan's announcement of a bounty worth ₹70 Lakh regarding Masood Azhar as an insincere gesture, demanding tangible actions against the terrorist leader instead.





The Pakistan-headquartered Jaish-e-Mohammed stands implicated in multiple devastating terrorist strikes targeting India, encompassing the 2001 Parliament attack alongside terror plots in Pathankot and Pulwama. The terror group was originally established by the globally designated terrorist Masood Azhar.





New Delhi has consistently underscored that Islamabad's demonstrated willingness to dismantle cross-border terrorism serves as the fundamental benchmark for evaluating its credibility. Strained India-Pakistan ties worsened following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed in the name of religion.





Throughout this tension, India has maintained a firm position against Pakistan-backed terrorism and has repeatedly called for credible action against those responsible for supporting cross-border terror.





The Pahalgam terror attack was followed by a strong military response by India, with New Delhi launching Operation Sindoor in retaliation to target terror infrastructure across the border. Subsequent military exchanges between the two sides continued until May 10, 2025, when a ceasefire understanding was reached.





This firm stance builds upon New Delhi's decisive rejection last month of an unauthorized award issued by a flawed arbitration panel concerning interim measures under the water pact.





Rejecting the so-called award, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the so-called Court of Arbitration was set up by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the treaty.





The ministry reiterated on August 31 that the illegally constituted body issued what it termed an award concerning interim measures and the status of the Indus Waters Treaty. India categorically rejected this so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by the illegally constituted body.





Reiterating its unyielding legal posture, the Ministry of External Affairs underscored that India has never recognized the existence in law of the illegally constituted body. India has consistently maintained that the creation of this arbitral body constitutes a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty.





Accordingly, India has never appeared before this body and has refused to take any cognizance of its earlier pronouncements.





The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that the body has no jurisdiction whatsoever to pronounce on India's sovereign decisions. Its pronouncements, now or in the future, will have no effect on India's actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India.





Furthermore, New Delhi reaffirmed that the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty remains in force. The historic water-sharing accord was signed between India and Pakistan on September 19, 1960, concerning the utilization of the waters of the Indus system rivers.





Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had earlier reiterated India's consistent stance on the treaty in June, making it categorically clear that bilateral cooperation remains suspended until cross-border terror completely stops. He stated that India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and kept it in abeyance until Pakistan completely stops cross-border terrorism.





Addressing bilateral dynamics concerning Bangladesh, the spokesperson reiterated that New Delhi aspires for constructive and cooperative relations with Dhaka. He noted that India seeks positive, constructive, and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh.





Turning to the status of Indian citizens unaccounted for following severe flooding in Nepal, the spokesperson outlined that a specialized Indian forensic delegation is collaborating directly alongside Nepalese counterparts to facilitate identifications.





He recalled that a figure of 275 missing Indian nationals was shared previously, alongside several other missing persons from the Indian diaspora and persons of Indian origin.





He detailed that a forensic team in Nepal is working in Kathmandu across several laboratories alongside their Nepali colleagues. The visiting specialists are processing roughly 3,000 biological samples, having successfully generated exceeding 1,200 definitive DNA profiles thus far.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the work is ongoing and New Delhi awaits further updates from the Nepali authorities regarding the missing individuals.





Regarding geopolitical developments concerning the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the spokesperson confirmed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to evaluate evolving circumstances.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed recent developments in the conflict during the meeting and reaffirmed New Delhi's steadfast conviction that sustainable conflict resolution can exclusively be achieved through sustained dialogue and diplomatic engagement.





The spokesperson affirmed that India remains in touch with both Ukraine and Russia, signalling readiness to contribute in any way possible to achieve a peaceful resolution.





ANI







