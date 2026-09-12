



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a striking photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, symbolising a rare moment of unity among three major Asian powers.





The image, taken at Bharat Mandapam, has quickly become the defining visual of the summit, underscoring Asia’s growing confidence in shaping global governance.





The BRICS Summit 2026 officially commenced in New Delhi with India as the chair, guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The photograph of Modi holding hands with Putin and Xi was widely circulated on social media, with the Prime Minister captioning it as the summit getting underway in Delhi.





This symbolic gesture was interpreted as a powerful message of solidarity despite the different national interests and ideological positions of the three leaders.





A central diplomatic challenge has been bridging the divide between Iran and the UAE, stemming from the ongoing U.S.-led war on Iran that began earlier this year and has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.





The conflict pushed crude prices above $100 a barrel and led the UAE to suspend all trade and financial transactions with Iran in August. Foreign ministers had failed to issue a joint statement in May due to these tensions, but optimism grew after the SCO summit in Bishkek produced a compromise text acceptable to divergent members.





Despite differing national positions on West Asia, leaders have reportedly agreed on a New Delhi Declaration that navigates these sensitivities while reaffirming core BRICS principles. The declaration emphasises dialogue, diplomacy, respect for sovereignty, and the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure. It also underscores the need for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza, full humanitarian access, and the release of all hostages.





On global governance, the leaders reiterated their commitment to reforming the UN, including the Security Council, to make it more representative of contemporary realities and to amplify the voice of the Global South. China and Russia explicitly reaffirmed support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play greater roles in the UN system.





The ministers also called for reforms to the Bretton Woods Institutions, urging timely implementation of quota reviews and improved representation for emerging markets and developing economies.





Economic cooperation took centre stage with India pushing a pragmatic agenda on trade, finance, and technology. Key initiatives include the BRICS Global Value Chains Action Plan 2026–2030, aimed at making supply chains more resilient and inclusive. Leaders discussed expanding the New Development Bank’s mandate and capital base to better support infrastructure and sustainable development projects across member states.





A major focus was on cross-border payments, with India advocating for seamless digital transactions, greater interoperability of fast payment systems, and the adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had earlier noted that reducing the cost of cross-border payments was a shared priority, and discussions examined possible linkages between national fast payment rails and CBDC pilots.





The goal is to enable faster, cheaper, and more transparent settlements in national currencies, reducing reliance on traditional correspondent banking.





Leaders also advanced a proposed BRICS Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters, which aims to facilitate trusted trade, reduce transaction costs, and combat illicit flows.





In parallel, they endorsed the creation of a BRICS MSME Cooperation Portal, an Incubator Network, and a Start-up Innovation Fund to support small businesses and entrepreneurs across the bloc. An invoice discounting mechanism was proposed to improve smaller firms’ access to trade finance.





In agriculture, ministers launched a digital agriculture network and initiated dialogue on farmers’ rights in seed systems, genetic resources, and agricultural inputs. Building on the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security, they acknowledged the importance of national food reserve systems and looked forward to advancing the BRICS Grain Exchange initiative to stabilise commodity markets.





Health cooperation was strengthened through the July BRICS Health Ministerial Declaration, which prioritised universal health coverage, pandemic preparedness, digital health, affordable medicines, and mental wellness.





Energy ministers adopted principles on smart grids and energy storage and launched a dedicated digital centre of excellence to support just and equitable energy transitions tailored to national circumstances.





On security, the leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms, including the April 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. They called for zero tolerance, rejected double standards, and urged finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. The BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group was tasked with deepening cooperation on preventing cross-border terrorist movement, financing, and safe havens.





The summit also addressed illicit financial flows, organised scam networks, and the misuse of virtual assets for money laundering and fraud. Ministers stressed the need for coordinated action among customs authorities, financial intelligence units, and law enforcement agencies to dismantle criminal networks and recover proceeds.





In outer space, leaders reaffirmed support for the peaceful use of space systems and the prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS). They noted ongoing discussions at the UN on a legally binding instrument to prevent the placement of weapons in space and encouraged constructive engagement on transparency and confidence-building measures.





Camaraderie was on display through a series of bilateral and trilateral meetings on the sidelines. Modi held talks with Xi to review progress in stabilising India–China relations following last year’s border disengagement agreement, with both sides expressing willingness to deepen economic engagement.





PM Modi also met Putin to discuss energy cooperation, defence ties, and the impact of Western sanctions on trade. These interactions underscored India’s balancing act between its strategic partnerships and its role as BRICS chair.





Xi used the platform to urge BRICS to take on a greater peace making role in the Middle East, echoing proposals he advanced at the SCO summit. He emphasised the bloc’s collective responsibility to champion the interests of the Global South and to offer alternatives to Western-dominated institutions. Putin, meanwhile, highlighted the negative impact of unilateral sanctions on global stability and called for greater use of national currencies in trade.





The summit’s outreach session included leaders from partner countries such as Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, reflecting BRICS’ expanding network. Discussions touched on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, critical supply chains, and the role of artificial intelligence in the digital economy.





Urban development initiatives focused on sustainable mobility, climate-resilient infrastructure, and smart city technologies, while transport ministers reaffirmed commitments to developing resilient civil aviation and logistics networks. Anti-corruption cooperation was strengthened through the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group, which promoted asset recovery and the denial of safe havens for fugitive offenders.





The summit concluded with a reaffirmation of BRICS’ core values: mutual respect, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus-based decision-making. While differences on specific geopolitical issues remain, the ability to produce a joint declaration signals the bloc’s resilience and its ambition to shape a multipolar world order.





Agencies







