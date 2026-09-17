



India has firmly rejected the operationalisation of the so-called Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission, declaring that it has no legal basis and reiterating that no geographic boundary exists between Pakistan and China.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India’s position remains unequivocal, stressing that China and Pakistan do not share a boundary and that the Commission is entirely without legal foundation. He emphasised that India’s stance on the matter is consistent and clear.





Reaffirming India’s sovereign claims, Jaiswal underlined that Pakistan has no authority to enter into bilateral accords regarding territories under its illegal occupation. He reiterated that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have always been, and will always remain, integral and inalienable parts of India.





The spokesperson recalled India’s long-standing objection to past boundary agreements between Beijing and Islamabad involving Indian territories. He specifically highlighted that India has never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963, maintaining that it is both illegal and invalid.





The MEA warned against any attempts to alter the status quo, stressing that such joint initiatives will have zero impact on India’s sovereign rights. Jaiswal asserted that India resolutely opposes and rejects any attempts to alter the status of occupied territories or legitimise illegal occupation, as these moves impinge on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.





He made clear that any so-called boundary cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be unacceptable and would have no bearing on India’s sovereignty.





Calling on Islamabad to end its diplomatic manoeuvres, Jaiswal issued a direct directive, urging Pakistan to vacate areas under its illegal and forcible occupation instead of engaging in theatrics.





Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question. The two leaders reaffirmed that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective.





The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where both leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both leaders reaffirmed that India and China must take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that differences should not become disputes and that both sides must be guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest.





He further stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain essential for the continued development of bilateral relations. Modi underlined the importance of observing existing agreements and understandings on border-related issues to ensure stability and progress in ties between the two nations.





This latest rejection of the Pakistan-China Boundary Commission underscores India’s consistent position on sovereignty and territorial integrity, while simultaneously highlighting its commitment to maintaining constructive engagement with China under mutually respectful terms.





ANI







