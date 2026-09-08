



Pakistan has moved to strengthen its air defence network by inducting Turkish‑made ASELSAN KORKUT 35mm air defence guns, a procurement that comes in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor. as per a report by The Week.





The acquisition is part of Islamabad’s broader effort to plug gaps exposed when BrahMos missiles devastated Pakistani air bases and military installations during the conflict.





The KORKUT system is designed to counter drones, loitering munitions, cruise missiles, helicopters, and low‑flying fighter aircraft. According to ASELSAN, the 140/35 variant operates in teams comprising three Weapon System Vehicles and one Command and Control Vehicle. It is capable of firing ATOM 35 Air Burst Munitions and their enhanced fragmentation version, ATOM 35 I‑ABM, which allow the 35mm cannons to effectively engage modern aerial threats.





The system boasts a maximum speed of 105 km/h and an ammunition capacity of 200 rounds, with a firing rate of 1,100 rounds per minute. Its stabilised turret enables firing while on the move, and the Automatic Continuous Ammunition Feeding Mechanism allows the use of two different types of ammunition seamlessly. These features make the KORKUT a highly mobile and versatile platform for mechanised units and mobile formations.





Reports suggest Pakistan intends to integrate the KORKUT with Turkish ASELSAN ŞAHİN 40mm counter‑UAS turrets and Chinese HQ‑17AE missiles to create a layered counter‑UAS network. In this configuration, the HQ‑17AE would engage larger and faster threats at longer ranges, while the KORKUT would neutralise those that penetrate closer, up to four kilometres. The ŞAHİN systems would provide the final defensive tier around critical bases and installations.





This layered approach is significant because it reduces reliance on expensive interceptor missiles to counter cheap suicide drones. Drone swarms can overwhelm sensors and deplete missile stocks quickly, but radar‑ and electro‑optical tracking systems like the KORKUT offer a cost‑effective solution.





The deployment of such systems marks a major upgrade for Pakistan’s military, though the exact number of batteries procured and their deployment locations remain undisclosed.





The development is closely tied to the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Pakistan. The pact, announced in August, stipulates that an attack on one member will be treated as an attack on all three. While actual military mobilisation may be a last resort, the agreement is intended to build a regional security umbrella and strengthen diplomatic coordination.





Saudi Arabia brings financial resources, Türkiye contributes proven defence‑industrial capacity in UAVs and electronic warfare, and Pakistan offers manpower and nuclear‑armed strategic depth. Together, the coalition is being watched carefully in New Delhi, particularly given India’s strained ties with Ankara following its stance during Operation Sindoor.





India is countering the Turkey–Pakistan axis by deepening defence cooperation with Türkiye’s rivals, including Cyprus, while also reinforcing partnerships with Israel and the United States. These moves are aimed at offsetting potential destabilisation in the Gulf and curbing Pakistan’s enhanced regional influence under the Mecca Pact.





Agencies







