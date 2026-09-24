



In a major development reported early this morning, Pakistan has successfully conducted a training launch of a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile system to validate key technical parameters and operational readiness.





The strategic missile test was executed under the supervision of senior commanders from the Army Strategic Forces Command along with top officials from the Strategic Plans Division and scientists linked to the national strategic laboratories.





According to statement issued by the military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, the launch aimed at re-validating the precision navigation, structural design, and advanced flight control capabilities of the weapon system under realistic battlefield conditions.





Military experts note that Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the US for the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s cross‑border airstrikes in Afghanistan, and a recent ballistic missile test together signal Islamabad pushing a multi‑track message: diplomatic outreach to Washington, military pressure on militant sanctuaries, and a show of strategic capability.





On the diplomatic front, Sharif is in New York to address the UNGA and seek high‑level engagement with the Trump administration, though key meetings—including with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump—have so far failed to materialise, adding uncertainty to Pakistan’s push.





The Chinese supplied (speculated) surface-to-surface ballistic missile is designed to carry diverse payloads, including conventional and nuclear warheads, while striking tactical targets across substantial operational distances.





Following the successful execution of the flight path, civil and military leaders extended their heartiest congratulations to the military engineers, technical crews, and strategic scientists who contributed to the successful launch execution.





The political leadership highlighted that the advancement of indigenous strategic technology remains a central pillar of national security policy, ensuring regional parity and defence preparedness.





Strategic observers in Bangalore and across India's defence establishments have closely monitored the strategic flight parameters, noting that such exercises routinely serve as calibration measures for military operational readiness.





The indigenous development of missile technologies has seen significant investments, with regional projects estimated to involve several thousand ₹ Crores, reflecting sustained military modernisation across South Asia.





Defence analysts point out that recent technological developments, involving defence equipment procurements running into thousands of ₹ Lakhs, underscore the continuous upgrading of strategic hardware and counter-strike infrastructure.





In addition to ground assets, defence planners have been continuously upgrading logistics transport fleets capable of moving heavy mobile launchers weighing over fifty tons across various terrains.





The latest strategic missile trial confirms the continued push towards strengthening national missile programs, enhancing multi-layered defence capabilities, and maintaining strategic parity across the border.





Agencies







