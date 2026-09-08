



Pakistan’s Air Force has released an AI-generated video claiming that it struck 32 Indian Air Force bases, destroyed several fighter aircraft and even hit Parliament during Operation Sindoor, NDTV Profit reported





The video was unveiled on Pakistan Air Force Day and presented as an animated account of the May 2025 hostilities. It depicted attacks on Indian military and strategic targets, including two S-400 air defence systems, four Rafales, one Sukhoi Su-30MKI, one MiG-29, one Mirage-2000 and one Heron drone.





However, the production contained no photographic or satellite evidence to substantiate the alleged destruction.





The video, titled Fizaon ke Pasban, relied heavily on animation and AI-generated visuals to portray Pakistan’s claimed military successes. It showed the Pakistani Air Force jamming satellites, crippling fuel supplies and disrupting India’s national power grid. It also depicted strikes on Parliament, Gujarat’s Kandla Port and INS Vikrant.





A prominent graphic declared “32 IAF bases hit” alongside claims of aircraft losses. Yet, despite the scale of these assertions, Pakistan did not release before-and-after imagery or verifiable material to establish the extent of damage.





The absence of evidence was particularly striking given the magnitude of the claims. If 32 IAF bases had indeed been hit, satellite imagery or independent verification would be expected. Pakistan’s military leadership, including Army Chief Asim Munir, has not provided supporting proof. India Today reported that the video relied entirely on AI visuals rather than real footage, raising questions about credibility.





By contrast, India released actual footage following Operation Sindoor. During daily briefings, visuals of strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan were made public, along with footage showing damage inflicted on 11 Pakistani military bases.





Independent open-source intelligence researchers later confirmed this evidence, with high-resolution satellite imagery revealing cratered runways and damaged hangars at PAF bases such as Bholari, Sargodha and Nur Khan.





The Washington Post described the strikes as India’s most extensive attack on Pakistani military infrastructure since the 1971 Liberation War.





Pakistan’s repeated claim of destroying India’s S-400 systems was also contradicted by subsequent events. Days after the conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Air Force Station and addressed personnel in front of an intact S-400 system.





This directly undermined Pakistan’s assertion that the system had been destroyed.





The timing of the PAF video is notable, coming weeks after Discovery released its two-part documentary Declassified: Operation Sindoor. That production featured first-hand accounts from Indian military officials and included previously unseen footage of the operation and damage inflicted on Pakistani military infrastructure.





Pakistan’s AI-heavy video appeared to be a counter-narrative, but its reliance on graphics rather than evidence drew widespread mockery online.





Social media users ridiculed the video’s lack of real footage. Journalist Abhijit Majumder described it as “Comedy Gold! AI credits loaned from Turkey and Saudi.”





Another commentator quipped that the actual footage of what Pakistan claimed to have destroyed amounted to “404 NOT FOUND.” Others joked that Pakistan no longer needed a defence budget, only an AI video generator to “win the war on YouTube.”





The latest production fits into a broader pattern since Operation Sindoor, with Pakistan repeatedly asserting that it inflicted major losses on Indian military assets. India Today noted that the new video adds to those claims but again relies on AI-generated visuals without independent evidence.





While India presented verifiable damage to Pakistani military infrastructure, Pakistan’s video offered only graphics, explosions and animated strikes without proof that the alleged destruction occurred.





In essence, India showed the damage, while Pakistan’s latest video showed the graphics.





Agencies







