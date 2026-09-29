



Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has secured a fresh order worth ₹26.59 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), operating under the Ministry of Defence. The contract further strengthens the company's growing presence in high-precision space and electro-optical systems.





Under the agreement, Paras Defence will serve as the Lead System Integrator for a strategic Hyperspectral Mission. The company will be responsible for the complete design, analysis, fabrication, manufacturing and assembly of the mission's Optics and Opto-Mechanical Unit.





The payload being developed under the contract will qualify as a space-borne system and is expected to support Earth Observation applications.





Hyperspectral imaging systems are capable of capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands, enabling detailed analysis of terrain, vegetation, water bodies, minerals and environmental conditions from space.





The award highlights DRDO's confidence in Paras Defence's capabilities in precision optics, opto-mechanical engineering and advanced space payload integration. Such systems require extremely high levels of alignment accuracy and reliability to withstand launch stresses and prolonged operation in orbit.





The order carries a stipulated execution deadline of 27 September 2027, providing the company with approximately one year to complete development, manufacturing, integration and delivery of the system.





As part of the contractual requirements, Paras Defence has furnished a Performance Security Deposit of ₹79.76 lakh.





The company clarified that the contract is a domestic order and does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter-group entities have any interest in the awarding authority.





The disclosure was made pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, under which listed companies are required to inform investors regarding material business developments.





The latest order adds to Paras Defence's expanding portfolio of defence, space and electro-optical projects. The company has increasingly positioned itself beyond component manufacturing and towards higher-value system integration roles, a segment that generally offers stronger technological differentiation and long-term growth opportunities.





With India's space and Earth Observation ecosystem expanding alongside greater indigenous participation in strategic technologies, contracts of this nature are expected to enhance Paras Defence's credentials in developing sophisticated optical payloads for future civilian, scientific and national-security space missions.





Agencies







