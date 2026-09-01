



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a rare three-way handshake at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, signalling cautious diplomatic engagement amid ongoing India-China tensions and deepening India-Russia ties.





The moment comes just ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where Xi is expected to attend, further highlighting India’s central role in multilateral diplomacy.





The handshake took place at Bishkek’s Yrys Ordo Congress Hall during the traditional family photograph of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Cameras captured Modi and Xi exchanging a brief handshake, joined by Putin, in what observers described as a symbolic gesture of personal diplomacy between India and China.





The interaction follows Modi’s invitation to Xi in 2025 to attend the BRICS Summit hosted by India later this month. Xi expressed gratitude for the invitation and pledged China’s support to India’s BRICS Presidency, underscoring Beijing’s recognition of India’s leadership role in the grouping.





Chinese journalist Zhao Yunfei of CGTN commented that both India and China should leverage multilateral platforms such as the SCO and BRICS to strengthen engagement and pursue common interests. He emphasised that as neighbouring countries, India and China must resolve differences while working towards regional prosperity. Zhao added that BRICS, representing emerging economies of the Global South, offers a vital platform for economic cooperation.





The SCO Summit marks 25 years of the organisation and has brought together leaders from 10 member states, 15 partner countries, and two observer nations. Modi, Xi, and Putin were joined by leaders from Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Mongolia, and others in the expanded “SCO Plus” format.





India and China recently agreed to enhance border management measures. On 26 August, both sides reached consensus on eight points during the 25th round of Special Representatives’ Talks in Beijing. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the discussions. Agreements included two new meeting points for the Senior Highest Military Commander mechanism and additional military hotlines in the Eastern and Middle Sectors.





These developments are seen as steps towards stabilising relations after years of mistrust following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The handshake in Bishkek, therefore, carries symbolic weight, reflecting cautious optimism in India-China ties.





Meanwhile, Modi also held substantive discussions with Putin on bilateral relations, the Russia-Ukraine war, and energy security. Modi reiterated India’s call for peace, stating that “every day spent on war pushes humanity backwards” and urging an end to prolonged conflict.





The SCO Summit theme, “Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity,” reflects the grouping’s focus on collective security and economic cooperation.





PM Modi highlighted India’s priorities of connectivity, opportunity, and combating terrorism without double standards.





The upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi on 12–13 September will provide another opportunity for Modi, Xi, and Putin to engage. Xi’s expected participation will be closely watched as India seeks to balance ties with both China and Russia while deepening its partnerships with the US and Europe.





ANI







