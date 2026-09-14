



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the open session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, focusing on the theme ‘Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth’.





He warned that the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals could obstruct shared progress across nations. His remarks came during a gathering of leaders and representatives from BRICS member states and partner nations, where he stressed the importance of inclusivity and cooperation in global growth.





The Prime Minister underlined that India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS platform. He explained that BRICS cooperation should not remain confined to governments alone, but must involve entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens as active participants.





He emphasised that the strength of BRICS lies in diversity and cooperation, noting that the trust of Global South nations in the grouping has grown because their voices are heard, their experiences respected, and solutions crafted with them rather than for them.





In his closing remarks, Modi highlighted that BRICS diversity is its identity, cooperation its inspiration, and progress its contribution to humanity.





He stated that although member nations are rooted in different realities, they rise together through cooperation and blossom for humanity. He urged that diversity must remain the identity of BRICS, cooperation its guiding force, and progress a benefit for all of humanity.





The Prime Minister’s warning about the weaponisation of technology and critical minerals drew particular attention, especially with Chinese President Xi Jinping present at the session. Modi stressed that such practices could hinder shared progress and reiterated the need for inclusivity in the adoption of technology.





His comments were significant in the context of China’s past restrictions on rare earth exports during its trade war with the United States. Although China has eased some of those restrictions, it continues to process around 90 per cent of the world’s rare earths, which are critical for manufacturing advanced technologies ranging from solar panels to smartphones.





Modi also pointed out that conflicts and tensions across the world are continuously increasing, with widespread negative impacts on ordinary people.





He noted that pandemics, climate disasters, and supply chain disruptions have demonstrated that in an interconnected world, no crisis can remain confined to a single region. His remarks reinforced the need for collective resilience and cooperation in addressing global challenges.





The session underscored India’s commitment to ensuring that the Global South is heard and included in shaping the future of global growth.





PM Modi’s speech reflected India’s broader agenda of promoting inclusivity, cooperation, and sustainability through the BRICS platform, while cautioning against practices that could undermine shared progress.





Agencies







