



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concluded his visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit by emphasising that Tehran and Abu Dhabi had agreed to put the past behind them and look towards the future.





His remarks followed a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi, marking a significant diplomatic engagement amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.





In a series of posts on X, the Embassy of Iran in India quoted Pezeshkian as saying that he had a good conversation with the Crown Prince and agreed to move forward. He also noted brief exchanges with the Presidents of Russia and China, highlighting a promising outlook for the expansion of economic cooperation.





During his visit, Pezeshkian also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the summit. The two leaders discussed India-Iran bilateral relations and exchanged views on developments in West Asia, particularly the uncertainty and disruptions affecting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He underscored the need for lasting peace and stability, freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety of seafarers.





This was the second meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian in recent weeks, following their earlier engagement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek on 31 August.





PM Modi thanked Iran for its regular participation in BRICS-related meetings despite challenging circumstances and noted the potential for BRICS to foster resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries of the Global South.





President Droupadi Murmu also met Pezeshkian at Rashtrapati Bhavan during his stay in New Delhi. In addition, the Iranian leader held discussions with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the summit. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi separately met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, exchanging views on bilateral relations and regional developments.





Addressing the BRICS Summit, Pezeshkian urged the grouping to take practical measures against unilateral and inhumane sanctions, insisting that BRICS must be a voice for justice.





He stressed that members have a responsibility to oppose the normalisation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities, warning that such actions pose a direct threat to international peace and security.





He also highlighted the issue of Palestine, calling it a serious test of global governance credibility and urging BRICS to play an active role in upholding the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.





The BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which called for reforms in global governance and stronger representation of developing countries. The declaration expressed concern over escalating tensions in West Asia, urging maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could worsen the situation.





It emphasised the protection of civilians and infrastructure, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace and stability.





The declaration also stressed the importance of maintaining the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law. Prime Minister Modi described the summit’s outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is wider in reach and stronger in purpose.





This visit by Pezeshkian, marked by multiple high-level engagements, underscored Iran’s intent to strengthen ties with India, the UAE and other BRICS members while positioning itself against unilateral sanctions and advocating for reforms in global governance. The diplomatic outreach also highlighted Iran’s efforts to balance regional tensions with constructive dialogue and economic cooperation.





ANI







