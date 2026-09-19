



Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth’s Moscow visit has placed India-Russia defence ties firmly back in the spotlight, with negotiations underway for spare parts to sustain India’s Russian-origin tanks and discussions on advanced platforms like the T-14 Armata, BMP-3, and Pantsir-S1M. Russia has offered these systems under the Make in India initiative, signalling joint production possibilities.





General Dhiraj Seth is on a three-day official visit to Russia, the first by an Indian Army Chief since 2018. He received a ceremonial welcome and held talks with his Russian counterpart, Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, along with other senior officials.





The visit is strategically significant as India’s Armoured Corps and Mechanised Infantry remain heavily reliant on Russian-origin platforms such as the T-72, T-90, and BMP-2.





A key agenda item is securing spare parts and supplies for these existing fleets. The availability of spares has been a pressing issue, with operational readiness dependent on sustained supply chains. From assault rifles and rocket launchers to tanks and air defence systems, Russian-origin equipment forms the backbone of India’s land forces.





Russia has tabled proposals for new-generation systems. The T-14 Armata main battle tank, dubbed Putin’s “Beast”, is being pitched as part of India’s Future Ready Combat Vehicle program. Moscow has indicated willingness to pursue joint production, aligning with India’s Make in India initiative. This would allow eventual local manufacturing of the tanks, reducing dependence on imports.





The BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle has also been offered. India already operates thousands of BMP-2s built under licence, and while an indigenous modernisation program is underway, Russia’s BMP-3 proposal coincides with India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle project. This raises questions about whether India will prioritise indigenous upgrades or consider Russian alternatives.





Another major system under discussion is the Pantsir-S1M air defence platform, combining surface-to-air missiles with twin 30-mm cannons.





Designed to defend against aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and precision-guided weapons, the Pantsir could complement India’s Carrier Air Defence Tracked (CADET) program, which mandates at least 50 percent indigenous content.





The visit also reflects Russia’s broader push to move beyond a buyer-seller model towards joint production and technology transfer, as seen in the BrahMos missile program. Moscow is keen to expand partnerships with Indian private defence companies, signalling a shift from traditional state-run collaborations.





India continues to balance indigenous development with Russian support. Earlier this year, it signed a ₹445 crore contract for upgrades to Tunguska air defence systems, underscoring the pragmatic approach of sustaining Russian-origin platforms while pursuing domestic capability.





General Seth’s Moscow engagements are expected to reinforce India-Russia defence cooperation, particularly in land-force modernisation. The negotiations remain in the discussion phase, but the symbolism of the visit highlights India’s intent to sustain operational readiness while exploring advanced Russian offers under Make in India.





Agencies







