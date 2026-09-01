



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will conduct the annual performance review of all sixteen Defence Public Sector Undertakings in New Delhi on Tuesday, 31 August 2026.





The review will emphasise accelerating indigenous technology development, modernisation, and defence exports.





The Defence Ministry has confirmed that the review follows a strong financial performance by the DPSUs during 2025-26. Their combined turnover rose by 15.4% year-on-year to ₹1.29 lakh crore.





The cumulative Profit After Tax of the DPSUs stood at ₹23,136 crore in FY 2025-26, marking a growth of 15.6% compared to the previous year. Defence PSUs also recorded a sharp increase in exports, which grew by 151.2% over FY 2024-25.





At the review, the Chairpersons and Managing Directors of seven DPSUs — Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited, BEML, and MIDHANI — will present dividend cheques to Rajnath Singh towards the government’s equity shareholding for FY 2025-26. The remaining DPSUs will hand over their cheques later.





The Defence Minister will also release four publications that highlight the growing emphasis on self-reliance, indigenisation, and technological capability in the defence sector. These include Aatmanirbhar DPSU – A Journey of DPSUs towards Self-Reliance; DISHA, an initiative aimed at providing students hands-on awareness of defence technologies and modern manufacturing processes; Modernisation Roadmap of HAL; and Indigenisation Roadmap of HAL.





The annual review is expected to assess both operational and financial performance of the DPSUs. It will lay emphasis on developing new indigenous technologies, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, and expanding India’s footprint in the global defence export market.





This review comes at a time when India is intensifying its push for defence self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program. The DPSUs are being urged to adopt advanced manufacturing practices, integrate digital technologies, and collaborate with private industry to meet the demands of modern warfare.





India’s defence exports have already reached new heights, with indigenous systems being supplied to over eighty countries. The government aims to further expand this footprint, targeting exports worth ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





The release of the publications also reflects the government’s effort to inspire the next generation of engineers and innovators. Initiatives like DISHA are designed to familiarise students with defence technologies, thereby creating a skilled workforce capable of supporting India’s long-term strategic autonomy.





The review is expected to reinforce the role of DPSUs in delivering critical platforms such as combat aircraft, warships, missile systems, and electronic warfare suites. It will also highlight the importance of aligning production efficiency with global standards to ensure competitiveness in the international market.





PTI







