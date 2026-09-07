



Pune-based RamAstra Aerospace has rolled out a new Kamikaze-style strike drone, designed specifically for battlefield and counter-terrorism operations.





This development underscores India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing and autonomous strike capabilities under the broader Make in India initiative.





The drone has been developed by RamAstra Aerospace, a defence Start-Up headquartered in Pune. It is categorised as a loitering munition, also known as a Kamikaze strike drone, which is engineered to explode on impact with its designated target.





Such systems are increasingly being adopted worldwide due to their cost-effectiveness, precision, and ability to neutralise high-value targets without risking pilot lives.





The primary application of this drone lies in precision strikes across tactical battlefield scenarios. It is also tailored for counter-terror missions, where rapid deployment and accurate targeting are critical.





By integrating loitering capabilities, the drone can circle over a designated area, identify targets using onboard sensors, and then dive onto the target with lethal accuracy. This makes it particularly effective against mobile or concealed threats.





The unveiling of this system reflects India’s strategic drive to strengthen its indigenous defence ecosystem. By investing in autonomous strike platforms, India is seeking to reduce dependence on foreign imports while simultaneously enhancing its operational flexibility.





The drone’s role in counter-terrorism also highlights the government’s intent to equip security forces with advanced tools to combat asymmetric threats.





Globally, loitering munitions have proven their effectiveness in conflicts such as the Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, where drones have been used to suppress air defences, strike armoured vehicles, and disrupt logistics. India’s adoption of such systems through domestic development signals its determination to remain technologically competitive in modern warfare.





RamAstra Aerospace’s contribution adds to the growing list of Indian companies entering the unmanned combat domain. Alongside other indigenous efforts in Bangalore and Hyderabad, this initiative strengthens the country’s layered drone ecosystem, ranging from tactical surveillance UAVs to strategic Kamikaze platforms.





The focus on indigenous production also ensures that sensitive technologies remain under national control, while creating opportunities for exports in the future.





The drone’s integration into India’s defence arsenal will likely enhance deterrence against both conventional adversaries and non-state actors.





Its deployment in counter-terror operations could provide security forces with a decisive edge, enabling them to neutralise threats swiftly and with minimal collateral damage.





This aligns with India’s broader military modernisation program, which places emphasis on unmanned systems, AI-enabled targeting, and cost-efficient strike options.















