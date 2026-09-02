



Allen Control Systems has demonstrated an advanced anti-drone configuration built upon the ULTRA unmanned ground vehicle developed by Overland AI. This marks a significant step in combining autonomous mobility with kinetic counter-drone capabilities, reflecting the growing emphasis on robotic platforms in modern warfare.





The ULTRA is based on a Polaris RZR buggy and has been integrated with the Bullfrog turret designed by Allen Control Systems. This turret employs cameras to detect and track UAVs and can reportedly engage aerial targets at ranges of approximately 0.8 to 1.5 km, depending on the weapon configuration.





The Bullfrog turret is versatile, capable of being fitted with weapons ranging from 7.62 mm to 30 mm, thereby offering multiple options for counter-UAS missions.





The ULTRA itself is engineered for autonomous route planning and navigation. It can reach speeds of up to 56 km/h, has a range of around 160 km, and can carry payloads of up to approximately 450 kg.





These specifications make it suitable for frontline operations where mobility, endurance, and payload capacity are critical. The integration of autonomous navigation ensures that the platform can manoeuvre independently across diverse terrains while maintaining operational effectiveness.





The combination of the ULTRA’s mobility and the Bullfrog turret’s detection and engagement capabilities creates a unique concept for future counter-UAS operations. A robotic ground vehicle capable of moving with forces, detecting aerial threats, and engaging them while on the move represents a shift towards reducing direct human exposure in contested environments.





This approach aligns with broader military trends of deploying unmanned systems to absorb battlefield risks while maintaining persistent protection.





The system’s modularity allows it to adapt to different mission requirements. By offering weapon configurations across calibres, it provides flexibility in countering drones of varying sizes and threat levels. The ability to detect UAVs through camera-based tracking and engage them kinetically adds a layer of resilience to ground forces operating in drone-saturated battlefields.





The development underscores the increasing role of autonomous ground vehicles and kinetic counter-drone systems in modern military doctrine.





As drone threats proliferate across theatres of conflict, militaries are actively exploring solutions that combine autonomy, mobility, and firepower. Systems like ULTRA with the Bullfrog turret exemplify this convergence, offering persistent protection without exposing personnel to every engagement.





This innovation reflects a broader trajectory in defence technology where unmanned systems are not only supporting but also directly engaging threats. The integration of counter-UAS capabilities into autonomous ground vehicles is likely to become a key feature of future battlefield architectures, particularly in environments where drone activity is constant and unpredictable.





Agencies







