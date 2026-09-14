



Russia’s Su-57 is being aggressively marketed as superior to Western rivals, but while it does hold advantages in range, speed, and missile integration, its stealth and avionics remain behind the U.S. F-35 and China’s J-20.





Much of its claimed superiority is based on Russian state-linked figures rather than independently verified combat data.





Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation CEO Vadim Badekha has asserted that the Su-57 is the only fifth-generation fighter actively engaged in combat, proving its superiority daily over foreign systems.





He emphasised that the F-35 is not being considered in the Indian market, suggesting Russia’s confidence in positioning the Su-57 as India’s potential solution to its stealth gap.





Deliveries have already begun to Algeria, with contracts reportedly signed in the Middle East, likely for Iran, and speculation pointing to Kazakhstan and North Korea as further clients. ROSOBORONEXPORT’s chief Alexander Mikheyev claimed the fighter had demonstrated superiority against adversaries equipped with modern air defences, electronic warfare systems, and combat aircraft, arguing that procurement would secure long-term strategic air power advantages.





The Su-57 has indeed shown operational use, launching Kh-59MK2 cruise missiles in Ukraine, and its ability to integrate multiple missile types gives it a near-term advantage over the F-35, which without Block 4 software cannot employ air-to-ground missiles.





The Su-57 also boasts a combat radius of around 1,500 km and a top speed of Mach 2, compared to the F-35’s 1,240 km and Mach 1.6. Its payload capacity of 10,000 kg also exceeds the F-35’s 8,160 kg. These specifications highlight Russia’s emphasis on speed, manoeuvrability, and weapons versatility.





However, the Su-57’s stealth shaping and avionics are less advanced than those of the F-35 and China’s J-20. The F-35 benefits from distributed aperture systems and network-centric warfare capabilities, enabling superior intelligence collection and battlefield integration.





Its stealth is optimised for survivability in contested airspaces, supported by a decade of combat deployments and audits across 20 countries. The J-20, meanwhile, is considered the premier air superiority fighter, with a 2,000 km combat radius, advanced WS-15 engines, and superior stealth features. Like the Russia fighter, much of its purported superiority rests on claims made by Chinese state-affiliated figures rather than on independently verified combat data.





Unlike the Su-57, the J-20 is not marketed for export, giving Russia an opening in foreign markets.





While the Su-57 outperforms European fighters and offers clear advantages over most Western fourth-generation aircraft, its competitiveness against the F-35 and J-20 remains questionable. Much of its claimed superiority rests on unverified Russian state figures, whereas the F-35’s performance is backed by extensive operational data.





The Su-57 represents a significant improvement over Russia’s previous fighters, but its production numbers remain low, with only about 30 units built compared to over 1,100 F-35s and 250 J-20s. This raises doubts about Russia’s ability to deliver at scale.





For India, the Su-57 presents both opportunity and risk. It could provide a faster path to fifth-generation capability, but questions remain over Russia’s production reliability and whether reliance on the Su-57 would undermine India’s indigenous fighter program.





The claim that the aircraft is superior to foreign rivals holds true in certain specific metrics. However, its broader positioning as a peer competitor to the F-35 and J-20, often amplified by strong Western propaganda, is not fully substantiated or conclusively established.





Agencies







