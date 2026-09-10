



Saudi Arabia executed a series of intense airstrikes across Yemen on Wednesday, marking one of the largest retaliatory operations in recent weeks. According to Houthi sources, Saudi aircraft carried out thirty-two strikes targeting multiple governorates including Marib, Al-Jawf, Taiz and Hodeida.





The bombardment followed a wave of Houthi missile and drone attacks that had struck Saudi cities and economic infrastructure, leaving dozens injured.





The Iran-backed Houthis, through their Almasirah television channel, reported that the strikes had been concentrated over the past few hours, describing them as widespread and destructive.





The group claimed that the Saudi military response was aimed at punishing them for their escalating assaults on Saudi territory. Despite the detailed claims, Riyadh has not yet issued an official statement confirming or denying the scale of the operations.





The escalation came just a day after Houthi forces launched coordinated attacks on Saudi Arabia, injuring at least seventy-three civilians. The strikes targeted both urban centres and critical energy infrastructure, raising alarm over the vulnerability of Saudi facilities to sustained rebel offensives.





The attacks also underscored the continuing instability in the region, with the Houthis demonstrating their ability to strike deep into Saudi territory despite ongoing coalition efforts to contain them.





In a parallel development, Pakistan issued a strong warning regarding the newly formed Makkah Defence Alliance. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that there should be “no ambiguity” about the pact’s collective defence clause, emphasising that an attack on any one member would be treated as an attack on all. His remarks came just hours after the Houthi strikes, suggesting that the alliance could soon be tested in practice.





The Makkah Defence Alliance, signed between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan, has been portrayed as a significant step towards regional defence cooperation. Asif’s comments reinforced the seriousness of the arrangement, making clear that the pact was not symbolic but intended to provide real deterrence against external threats.





He stressed that the agreement was a joint defence program, requiring no further clarification, and that its provisions could be activated in response to the latest Houthi aggression.





The timing of Pakistan’s statement highlighted the growing concern among alliance members that the Houthis’ actions could destabilise the region further.





The attacks on Saudi Arabia’s economic and energy infrastructure were seen not only as a direct challenge to Riyadh but also as a test of the credibility of the new alliance.





The emphasis on collective defence suggested that Pakistan was prepared to stand firmly alongside Saudi Arabia and Turkey should the situation escalate.





The developments underline the fragile balance of power in the Middle East, where alliances are being tested against the backdrop of persistent insurgent activity. The Saudi airstrikes represent a forceful response to the Houthis, but the absence of an official statement leaves questions about Riyadh’s broader strategy. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s warning signals that the Makkah Defence Alliance may soon face its first real challenge, with implications for regional security and stability.





Agencies







