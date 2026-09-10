



ISRO Chairman V Narayanan inaugurated the ninth edition of the Bangalore Space Expo (BSX) 2026, emphasising India’s expanding role in global space exploration and the need for greater private sector and Start-Up participation.





He clarified that ISRO remains a government organisation, while highlighting reforms that encourage industry collaboration to meet India’s ambitious target of 50 launches annually.





The Bangalore Space Expo 2026 has brought together leaders, innovators, and policymakers from across the global space industry. The event is Asia’s premier space gathering, showcasing India’s growing influence in space technology and exploration.





ISRO Chief V Narayanan addressed the inaugural session, stressing that India’s space program, now 64–65 years old, has 56 operational space assets serving the nation. He noted that the country’s requirements are far greater, with a need for 200–300 satellites over the next six to seven years.





He underlined that this scale of activity cannot be achieved by ISRO alone and requires strong collaboration with private companies, Start-Ups, and academia.





Narayanan reassured employees that ISRO is not being privatised, dismissing concerns raised by nine employee associations about transferring manufacturing and operational functions to private entities. He acknowledged their concerns as genuine and promised clarifications. He reiterated that ISRO remains a government organisation, but the ecosystem must grow to meet national and global demands.





He explained that reforms introduced six years ago were designed to hand-hold private industry and Start-Ups, enabling them to contribute to the national space ecosystem.





He highlighted that nearly 80% of the budget for PSLV, GSLV, and LVM-3 launches is invested in Indian industries, with around 450 companies actively working with ISRO. This partnership has become the backbone of India’s space program.





Narayanan also pointed to the rapid growth of India’s private space sector. From a single space Start-Up in 2014, India now has more than 450, with over ₹1,300 crores of private capital invested in 2026 alone.





Companies like Skyroot Aerospace have already developed India’s first privately built rocket, achieving orbital launch capability. This reflects the synergy between ISRO, IN-SPACe, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and private industry.





He emphasised that India must scale up its launch frequency. While ISRO now conducts launches almost monthly, the national requirement is around 50 launches per year. This ambitious target underscores the importance of industry collaboration, technological innovation, and international cooperation.





The Bangalore Space Expo 2026 is serving as a platform for dialogue on space sustainability, commercialisation, and future missions. It is also showcasing India’s expanding private space ecosystem, with Start-Ups presenting innovations in satellite technologies, launch services, and geospatial intelligence.





The event highlights India’s transition into a new phase of space exploration, where government, industry, and academia must work together to achieve national and global ambitions.





Agencies







