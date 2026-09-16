



SpaceX has confirmed that its Starship rocket will attempt its first orbital flight on 22 September 2026 from Texas, carrying 26 next-generation Starlink-V3 satellites. This marks the 14th test flight and the first time the massive rocket system will aim to complete multiple Earth orbits before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.





SpaceX announced that lift-off is scheduled at 7:15 am Central Time (5:45 pm IST) from its Starbase facility in South Texas.





The mission, known as Integrated Flight Test-14 (IFT-14), is expected to last nearly 10 hours, with Starship completing about six orbits at an altitude of approximately 275 kilometres before re-entering Earth’s atmosphere and splashing down west of Chile.





The flight will deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites, each capable of adding 1 terabit per second of capacity to the constellation. This represents a significant upgrade compared to the Falcon 9’s V2 mini launches, with the mission alone expected to add 26 terabits per second of network capacity. SpaceX currently operates more than 11,000 active satellites, and the V3 generation is designed specifically for Starship launches to expand broadband coverage and reliability.





The Super Heavy booster, equipped with 33 Raptor engines, will provide the thrust for lift-off. It is scheduled to separate from the upper stage about seven minutes into flight, perform a boost-back manoeuvre, and attempt a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. Unlike earlier tests, SpaceX will not attempt a tower catch of either the booster or the upper stage during this mission, prioritising safety and reliability.





This orbital attempt follows 13 previous suborbital flights, many of which ended in explosions or what Elon Musk famously calls “rapid unscheduled disassembly.” The most recent test in July was largely successful, validating several systems and marking the first deployment of Starlink-V3 satellites, though those were short-lived. Flight 14 is therefore seen as a critical milestone in proving Starship’s capability for orbital operations.





The mission will test several key systems, including stage separation, orbital insertion, payload deployment, deorbit burn, and controlled re-entry. SpaceX has made multiple hardware and software modifications to address issues encountered in earlier flights, particularly with the Super Heavy booster’s engine relight reliability.





Starship is central to SpaceX’s long-term ambitions of building a fully reusable launch system capable of supporting missions to the Moon and Mars.





The company has invested billions of dollars into the program and intends to eventually retire its Falcon-9 and Falcon Heavy rockets once Starship achieves reliable, frequent orbital flights. Elon Musk has stated that Starship must fly “several times per week” to meet SpaceX’s ambitious launch cadence and resource efficiency goals.





This flight also carries financial significance. It will be the first Starship mission to generate revenue, even though the customer is SpaceX’s own Starlink division. The company became publicly traded in June 2026 through the largest IPO in history, and investors are closely watching Starship’s progress as a measure of SpaceX’s future growth.





If successful, Flight 14 will mark the beginning of a new phase in SpaceX’s test program, moving from suborbital safety demonstrations to operational orbital missions. It will also pave the way for future milestones such as in-space refuelling, lunar landings, and eventual Mars missions.





Agencies







