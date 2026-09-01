



Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has emphasised that India is living through a period of significant strategic churn, with maritime contestation intensifying and threat perceptions constantly evolving.





His remarks came during the commissioning of INS Nipun in Mumbai, a vessel that greatly enhances India’s underwater rescue and deep-sea diving capabilities.





Admiral Swaminathan noted that the maritime environment is becoming increasingly contested, particularly amid the crisis in West Asia. He explained that threat perceptions are not static but continuously morph into new forms of challenge and complexity. This requires India to remain vigilant and prepared for unforeseen developments.





The commissioning of INS Nipun marks a major milestone for the Indian Navy. The vessel is the second Diving Support Vessel of the Nistar-class, indigenously built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam.





It measures 119.4 metres in length and has a displacement capacity of 10,500 tons. The ship is equipped to support diving operations up to 300 metres and is capable of rapid submarine rescue, a critical capability where preparedness allows little margin for delay.





INS Nipun is also designed to undertake disaster relief and humanitarian operations, reflecting the Navy’s role beyond combat missions. The vessel incorporates advanced systems such as saturation diving equipment, dynamic positioning systems, diving compression chambers, remotely operated vehicles, and self-propelled hyperbaric lifeboats. These features enable it to operate in one of the world’s most demanding and mysterious environments.





Admiral Swaminathan highlighted that the induction of INS Nipun strengthens the Western Naval Command’s ability to operate above, on, and beneath the waves.





He stressed that combat readiness remains the Navy’s foremost responsibility, and while the exact nature of future threats cannot always be predicted, India must build robust capabilities to tackle them effectively wherever they arise.





He further explained that INS Nipun’s ability to embark and operate the Indian Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel significantly enhances India’s capacity to respond to distressed submarines, whether domestic or belonging to partner navies.





This capability positions India as a potential preferred submarine rescue partner in the region, reinforcing its role in regional security and cooperation.





The name ‘Nipun’, derived from Sanskrit, signifies one who is adept and capable. The vessel embodies this meaning by combining specialised capabilities possessed by only a handful of navies worldwide.





Its commissioning underscores India’s commitment to indigenisation, technological advancement, and readiness in the face of evolving maritime challenges.





Admiral Swaminathan’s remarks reflect a broader strategic reality: instability in West Asia, rearmament across regions, and threats to global maritime highways are reshaping the security environment.





India’s naval modernisation, exemplified by INS Nipun, is a direct response to this churn, ensuring preparedness for both conventional and humanitarian missions.





PTI







