



TATA Advanced Systems has emerged as the lowest bidder for the Indian Army’s ₹20,000 crore Zorawar light tank program, marking the first time a battle tank will be fully built by a private firm.





Mahindra Defence Systems will also develop a prototype, ensuring competition and redundancy before final production orders are awarded.





TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) has secured the lowest bidder position in a Ministry of Defence contest to build the next-generation Zorawar light battle tank. The project is valued at nearly ₹20,000 Crores, and represents a landmark in India’s defence modernisation drive.





This is the first time a battle tank will be manufactured entirely by the private sector, moving away from state-run ordnance factories.





The Army’s requirement is for a new Armoured Fighting Vehicle–Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT) capable of operating in high-altitude regions, marshlands, and deserts. The tank is expected to weigh around 25 tons, making it suitable for rapid deployment in mountainous terrain and air-portable operations.





The project is named after General Zorawar Singh Kahlon, the legendary Dogra commander known as the “Conqueror of Ladakh,” symbolising its strategic importance in high-altitude warfare.





The Ministry of Defence shortlisted TASL after a three-year evaluation of technical and commercial bids. TATA will now be tasked with developing and demonstrating two prototype tanks within 130 weeks.





Mahindra Defence Systems, as the second-lowest bidder, will also be invited to build a prototype, ensuring that the Army has multiple options to evaluate before finalising production.





The project is being executed under the Make-I program, which provides 70% government funding for prototype development. This framework is designed to encourage indigenous defence manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.





The issuance of a Production Order marks a significant step forward after objections raised by one of the competitors last year were dismissed following detailed examination by the Army and the Ministry of Defence.





The operational need for light tanks stems from lessons learned during the prolonged standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh since 2020. Heavy tanks like the T-72 and T-90 struggled in extreme elevations, prompting the Army to revive the light tank requirement.





Project Zorawar is expected to bridge this critical gap by delivering agile, high-altitude capable platforms integrated with modern battlefield technologies such as active protection systems, counter-drone suites, and loitering munitions.





The Army has projected a requirement of approximately 354 light tanks. Of these, the first 59 units were developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro.





The remaining 295 tanks are now part of the competitive framework under which TATA and Mahindra will develop prototypes. Following evaluations, large-scale production orders are expected to be shared between the two firms.





For TATA, this milestone represents a natural progression from its earlier contributions of tactical trucks and infantry fighting vehicles to the Army. The company has reportedly offered the Zorawar tank with an indigenous turret system and self-developed loitering munitions, signalling a strong push into advanced tracked armoured systems.





Mahindra’s involvement ensures industrial redundancy and competitive innovation, underlining the Army’s intent to secure a robust supply chain and accelerate timelines for deployment.





This development signals a fundamental shift in India’s defence ecosystem, moving away from state monopolies towards private sector participation in heavy military hardware. While TATA has emerged as the lowest bidder, it is important to note that this does not yet equate to winning the contract outright.





The Army will evaluate prototypes before awarding full-scale production, making the distinction between lowest bidder and contract award crucial in defence procurement reporting.





Agencies







