



India has taken a major step towards developing fully reusable space transportation systems, with the Technology Development Board (TDB) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) signing an agreement with Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos Private Limited. Under the agreement, Agnikul Cosmos will receive ₹200 crore in financial support through the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, announced PIB.





The funding will support the development of the Agnibaan Reusable Launch Vehicle, or Agnibaan RLV. The project aims to advance the vehicle’s technology from Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-4 and above to TRL-8, moving it closer to a mature and deployable system.





The proposed launch vehicle is intended to go beyond the conventional approach of recovering only the first stage of a rocket. Instead, Agnibaan RLV is being designed around full-system reusability, with the objective of enabling the recovery and repeated use of major elements of the launch vehicle.





The architecture is expected to support high-frequency and repeatable launches. Repeated use could help reduce launch costs, lower manufacturing expenditure and limit the creation of additional space debris.





At the centre of the proposed system is a reusable launch architecture combining a lightweight upper stage, accurate orbital insertion capabilities and a semi-cryogenic liquid propulsion system. The propulsion system is planned to provide deep-throttling and restart capabilities. Deep throttling would allow the engine to regulate thrust over a wide range, an important requirement during descent and landing. Restart capability would enable the propulsion system to be switched on again after an earlier burn.





These capabilities are particularly important for controlled descent, recovery operations and the potential reuse of the launch vehicle. The Agnibaan RLV is expected to incorporate a reusable upper-stage architecture and a dedicated descent propulsion system. The development effort will cover the technologies required for ascent, orbital insertion, descent and recovery. It will also include propulsion systems capable of restarting and operating at deeply throttled settings.





Agnikul Cosmos has already demonstrated several technologies relevant to the project through its earlier development and testing work. The company has developed Agnibaan, its indigenous orbital-class launch vehicle for small satellite missions.





It has also developed the Agnilet engine, a single-piece rocket engine manufactured using three-dimensional printing technology. The Agnilet was developed and produced in-house, demonstrating Agnikul’s focus on indigenous propulsion development and advanced manufacturing.





TDB had previously supported Agnikul Cosmos in the development and commercialisation of a modular and configurable launch vehicle for small satellite missions. The latest RDI-supported effort represents a further stage in that technology journey. The focus is now shifting from developing an orbital launch vehicle to creating a launch system designed for reusability, repeatability and improved operational efficiency.





The financial support will be provided through Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCD). This mechanism provides a form of financing that may subsequently be converted into equity under agreed conditions. The arrangement reflects the RDI Fund’s objective of supporting technically demanding projects that require sustained investment before reaching commercial maturity.





The framework also provides for long-term financing, extended tenures and milestone-linked disbursements. This structure is intended to give high-technology companies sufficient time to develop, test and validate complex systems whose commercial returns may take several years to materialise.





For Agnibaan RLV, the principal challenge will be integrating several demanding technologies into a single operational system. The vehicle will need to demonstrate reliable propulsion, accurate guidance, controlled ascent, precise orbital insertion and stable descent. It will also need to withstand the thermal, structural and aerodynamic stresses associated with repeated flight operations.





The program’s emphasis on a reusable upper stage is significant because the upper stage operates in the demanding environment of orbital flight. Recovering and reusing it would require accurate trajectory management, sufficient remaining propellant, reliable re-startable engines and a controlled return profile. A successful system would represent a more advanced approach than recovering only a rocket’s first stage.





The proposed architecture could eventually support more frequent launches for small satellites and other payloads. It may also improve flexibility for customers requiring responsive access to orbit. Lower manufacturing requirements per mission could improve launch economics if the recovered stages require limited refurbishment between flights.





However, the extent of cost reduction will depend on the vehicle’s recovery success rate, refurbishment requirements, turnaround time, payload capacity and operational reliability. The project also has potential environmental benefits.





By reusing major launch-vehicle elements, the system could reduce the number of discarded stages and limit the generation of space debris. The development of re-startable and deeply throttled propulsion could also contribute to future landing, recovery and in-space transportation applications.





The agreement strengthens the role of India’s private space industry in developing advanced launch systems. It also demonstrates how public financial support can help Indian companies move promising technologies from laboratory and demonstration stages towards operational deployment. Agnikul Cosmos’s earlier work on the Agnibaan launch vehicle and the 3D-printed Agnilet engine provides a technological foundation for the new effort.





The RDI-supported project will build on that foundation by addressing the more complex requirements of full-system reusability. The program is aligned with the RDI Fund’s identified priority area of advanced and reusable launch vehicles and propulsion innovation within space technologies. Its success will depend on sustained engineering development, ground testing, flight testing and the progressive validation of each major subsystem.





If the targeted technologies reach TRL-8, Agnibaan RLV could become an important step in India’s effort to develop indigenous, reusable and commercially efficient space transportation systems. The agreement therefore combines public-sector support, private-sector engineering capability and a national objective of strengthening India’s position in advanced space transportation.





PIB







