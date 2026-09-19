



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has handed over two Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS Final Operational Clearance (FOC) twin-seater trainers and three HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Alongside these, four Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters were delivered to Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) in Bangalore.





The handover ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. The two LCA FOC twin-seaters represent the final aircraft under the FOC twin-seater contract and will directly support the IAF’s pilot training requirements.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the handover marked a significant milestone in India’s journey towards indigenous aerospace capability and self-reliance. He emphasised the importance of a gradual approach to developing aerospace systems, given the complexity of components and technologies involved.





Singh highlighted the need for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors to develop next-generation aerospace capabilities. He noted that aircraft design, avionics, propulsion, composite materials, flight-control systems, manufacturing and certification developed domestically could benefit both defence and civil aviation sectors.





He also urged HAL to expand its capabilities across design, development, manufacturing, certification, lifecycle support and global marketing.





The Defence Minister stressed that research and development must remain a crucial priority area. He called upon young scientists, engineers, designers, test pilots and technicians to take up the challenge of creating technologies that do not exist today, thereby pushing the boundaries of innovation.





Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu remarked that the certification and induction of the Dhruv NG into civil operations marked an important milestone for India’s indigenous civil aviation ecosystem. He underlined that this step would strengthen the country’s ability to support diverse civil aviation requirements.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K stated that the handover of these aircraft and helicopters demonstrated HAL’s ability to develop and deliver platforms for both civil and defence requirements. He emphasised that HAL’s achievements reflected its growing competence in meeting varied operational needs.





The event was attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar and Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha. Their presence underscored the importance of the occasion for India’s aerospace and defence sectors.





The HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft, including the first unit named ‘Ankur’, will play a vital role in Stage-I pilot training for the IAF. The Dhruv NG helicopters, inducted into Pawan Hans, will enhance civil aviation operations including VVIP transport, offshore services, air ambulance roles and Heli-Pilgrimage connectivity.





The TEJAS FOC twin-seater trainers are part of India’s indigenous fighter aircraft ecosystem. They will support advanced pilot training while complementing the operational fleet of TEJAS MK-1A fighters, which are being produced in increasing numbers at HAL’s facilities.





This handover represents a major milestone in India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing push. It highlights the government’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in aerospace and defence, while simultaneously strengthening both civil and military aviation capabilities.





Agencies







