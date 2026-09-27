



Bangalore-based robotics Start-Up xSpecies AI, founded in 2025 by Srikanth Vidapanakal, is pursuing a distinctive path in the fast-growing humanoid robotics sector by prioritising manipulation and dexterity before full humanoid mobility. The company believes that the ability to reliably interact with everyday objects is a more immediate and commercially valuable challenge than simply enabling a robot to walk.





At the centre of its technology portfolio is DexteraX, a five-fingered anthropomorphic robotic hand designed to replicate key aspects of human hand movement. The platform features approximately 15 degrees of freedom and employs a cable-driven architecture intended to support advanced AI-powered manipulation capabilities.





DexteraX is being developed to perform a wide range of human-like grasping techniques, including pinching, tripod grips, power grasps, lateral grasps and in-hand object repositioning. These capabilities are essential for handling the diverse range of items encountered in real-world environments such as warehouses, retail outlets and homes.





The robotic hand also incorporates tactile sensing, force sensing and joint-angle sensing, providing the feedback required for more precise and adaptive object handling.





The company has additionally designed the system to be compatible with teleoperation and future AI-driven learning frameworks.





Supporting the hardware is xSpecies AI's robotics intelligence platform, AIWare.





The software stack combines reinforcement learning, imitation learning, vision-language-action models, simulation-to-real-world training, teleoperation technologies and force-feedback systems. Together, these capabilities are intended to help robots learn tasks more efficiently and perform them with greater reliability in real-world settings.





The company is also developing HANDY, a wheeled humanoid manipulator focused on practical deployment rather than humanoid appearance alone. Designed for logistics, retail, services and electronics applications, HANDY combines autonomous mobility with dexterous manipulation and AI-driven perception.





HANDY is being engineered with a payload capacity of up to 15 kg, a reach of 190 cm, dual 7-degree-of-freedom robotic arms and a 15-degree-of-freedom hand featuring 11 active degrees of freedom. The platform is intended to undertake complex physical tasks while operating safely alongside people in structured indoor environments.





According to the company, HANDY integrates perception, motion planning and manipulation into a unified system, enabling end-to-end task execution. The robot is also being equipped with vision-guided grasping, tactile force control, autonomous navigation capabilities and safety-focused operating systems.





Looking beyond wheeled platforms, xSpecies AI is working towards HOMIE, its future bipedal humanoid robot. The long-term objective is to develop robots capable of functioning naturally within human-centric environments ranging from homes and healthcare facilities to retail spaces and logistics centres.





The company's broader philosophy is centred on a "dexterity-first" approach. xSpecies AI argues that while humanoid locomotion has attracted significant attention across the robotics industry, the greater challenge lies in enabling machines to understand, grasp and manipulate the countless objects found in daily human life.





By focusing on embodied intelligence, tactile feedback and advanced robotic hands before pursuing full humanoid mobility, the Indian Start-Up is attempting to address one of robotics' most difficult problems: creating machines that can interact with the physical world with a level of adaptability approaching that of humans.





Agencies







