



Tonbo Imaging’s Avenger S75E is a compact, airworthy electro-optical gimbal engineered for long-range airborne surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting and search-and-rescue operations.





The system combines daylight, short-wave infrared (SWIR) and mid-wave infrared (MWIR) imaging through a common-aperture optical architecture. This arrangement aligns the sensors along a shared optical path, helping operators retain a consistent line of sight and matched fields of view across multiple imaging bands.





Despite incorporating very long focal-length optics, the Avenger S75E is packaged in an 18-inch-class gimbal weighing under 55 kg. Its compact form factor is intended to ease integration on medium-altitude long-endurance and high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as manned and unmanned rotary-wing and fixed-wing platforms.









The payload incorporates four-axis precision stabilisation, including fibre-optic gyroscope-based stabilisation, to support steady imaging and target observation from moving airborne platforms. Such stability is central to maintaining surveillance quality during aircraft manoeuvres, vibration and long-range observation.





An integrated laser designator and laser rangefinder enable the system to determine target distance and support laser-aided targeting functions. The multi-sensor configuration is designed to give crews daylight and thermal imaging options for operations across differing visibility conditions.





An onboard graphics-processing unit provides real-time processing of high-definition video feeds. It supports artificial-intelligence-enabled automatic target recognition and automatic video target tracking, reducing the operator workload involved in detecting, identifying and continuously following objects of interest.





The Avenger S75E forms part of Tonbo’s wider Avenger-S family of airborne imaging and targeting systems, which the company positions for aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and aerostats operating in border, coastal and high-altitude surveillance roles. The family uses GPU-based video processing and multi-sensor electro-optical payloads for airborne missions.





Tonbo describes the Avenger S75E as one of its most complex systems. It has been designed and developed indigenously, creating substantial proprietary intellectual property in long-range optics, stabilised gimbals, sensor integration, laser systems and embedded artificial-intelligence processing.





TONBO News







