



US President Donald Trump showered praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping following the latter's high-profile arrival in Washington, calling the Chinese leader strong, vibrant, and fit.





Writing in a personal post on Truth Social, Donald Trump expressed immense admiration for the physical appearance and demeanour of the Chinese President as well as his wife Peng Liyuan, ahead of the high-stakes bilateral summit at the White House.





Donald Trump noted that he met President Xi at the airport and remarked that he looks strong, vibrant, and fit, even better than ever, while adding that Madam Xi looked beautiful as always.





Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, personally welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews for a three-day state visit to the United States.





This visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping marks his second official summit with Donald Trump in less than six months.





Speaking directly with reporters after returning from welcoming the Chinese delegation at Joint Base Andrews, Donald Trump mentioned that the grand welcome ceremony was received exceptionally well, characterizing the reception as a great greeting.





Donald Trump expressed his belief that the Chinese delegation appreciated the grand gesture and added that it was very nice to land on what they considered to be the most beautiful helipad ever constructed.





Donald Trump further disclosed that top leaders hailing from the technology world and the banking sector, alongside several other prominent dignitaries, would be in attendance at the official state dinner hosted for Xi Jinping.





Donald Trump remarked that the entire tech world and the entire banking world would be present at the upcoming state dinner for the Chinese President, while expressing a personal wish that they had more seats available for guests.





Responding to queries from media reporters regarding potential bilateral discussions with Xi Jinping over Iran, Donald Trump stated that they would see, noting he would be talking about that subject alongside many other issues, whilst adding that everything was coming along well, including that specific topic.





During the arrival ceremony of Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews, US Air Force B-1 Lancer supersonic bombers flew directly overhead as Donald Trump greeted his Chinese counterpart on the tarmac.





The state visit of Xi Jinping to the United States encompasses a detailed series of engagements with Donald Trump at the White House, featuring restricted bilateral talks, expanded delegation meetings, joint press remarks, and an official state dinner, according to the schedule released by the White House.





The comprehensive bilateral talks between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are anticipated to cover crucial global issues such as bilateral trade, advanced technology, critical minerals, and the broader future trajectory of US-China relations.





Notably, the bilateral trade truce, which was originally agreed upon during the Busan summit in South Korea in October last year, was slated to expire in November, with officials noting its future and chip export licenses would be deliberated, though no specific outcome was pre-decided.





Washington officials ruled out trading away its strict export controls on rare earth flows in exchange for economic concessions, whilst confirming that active discussions were underway to lower tariffs on a narrow band of non-strategic goods that could offer mutual benefits to both global economies.





Artificial intelligence technology is also expected to take center stage during the bilateral dialogue, building upon concepts not yet formally agreed upon, such as previewing new artificial intelligence models between the two nations or extending regulatory oversight to Chinese open-source systems.





US officials refrained from detailing a firm negotiating posture ahead of the leaders' bilateral meeting, choosing instead to keep options open for discussions.





On other sensitive geopolitical fronts, officials confirmed that Washington continues to press Beijing over the illegal flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals to drug cartels operating in Mexico.





Donald Trump is also widely expected, based on past engagement patterns, to raise the specific cases of American citizens currently detained in Chinese prisons. The elaborate visit, outlined by senior US officials during a background briefing call, comes after Donald Trump made his own visit to Beijing in May, where Xi Jinping hosted him at the iconic Great Hall of the People.





During that May meeting in Beijing, both global leaders pledged to build what they framed as a constructive, strategic, and stable relationship, with Donald Trump now reciprocating that gesture with full state-visit honours.





The arrival of the Chinese President comes closely on the heels of an announcement made by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who informed that both countries agreed to extend their ongoing trade truce by two months beyond its original November deadline.





According to media reports, Secretary Scott Bessent announced that officials from the United States and China agreed to extend their bilateral trade truce, widely referred to as the Busan agreement, which was originally established in October 2025 to ease mounting economic tensions between both major powers.





ANI







