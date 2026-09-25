



The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, along with Lieutenant General Vikrant Suresh Deshpande, General Officer Commanding of the 10 Corps, reviewed a joint firepower exercise conducted by the Indian Army and the US Army personnel at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.





The high-decibel firepower event was organized as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, underlining the expanding scope, operational scale, and tactical sophistication of the bilateral military engagement between the two nations.





During the demonstration, the Indian Army showcased several of its key combat platforms, including the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system, the M777 ultra-light howitzer, and the Dhanush artillery system.





The aerial and defensive support for the Indian side featured AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, L70 air-defence guns, and the technologically advanced Swathi weapon-locating radars.





In a strong display of technological capability, the US Army deployed its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, commonly known as HIMARS, alongside the Mobile Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System, or M-LIDS.





The integrated drills successfully pooled together multifaceted capabilities across artillery, military aviation, air-defence systems, and battlefield surveillance inside a rigorous desert environment.





Military officials highlighted that this joint training demonstrated the seamless ability of both force contingents to plan, coordinate, and execute highly complex combined-arms operations together.





The field engagements are designed to significantly elevate mutual operational capability, foster professional trust, and solidify battlefield confidence between the soldiers of both forces.





Conducting regular training maneuvers on such a grand scale enables both armies to gain a deeper, practical understanding of each other's equipment, operational procedures, and tactical methodologies.





Expressing his thoughts on the social media platform X, US Ambassador Sergio Gor expressed great admiration for the combined maneuvers he witnessed firsthand at the desert range.





He noted that it was impressive to see the armed forces of the US and India training alongside each other, adding that the exercise reflects the true strength of their defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared goal.





He further mentioned that he felt immense pride in the achievements resulting from the combined efforts of the US Army and the Indian Army personnel.





Earlier upon his arrival at the venue, Ambassador Gor had shared an update stating that he had landed at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan to attend India's largest bilateral defence exercise with any partner nation.





He expressed enthusiasm about seeing the soldiers of both military forces training shoulder to shoulder in realistic battle conditions.





The 22nd edition of this annual joint military exercise was officially inaugurated on September 15 at the high-altitude Auli Foreign Training Node located in Uttarakhand.





The opening ceremony at Auli was presided over by Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding of the 14 Infantry Division, together with Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.





Both military commanders addressed a gathered contingent of 600 soldiers from each nation, marking the commencement of complex drills being held concurrently across the mountain terrain of Auli and the desert expanses of Rajasthan.





Providing further details regarding the tactical manoeuvres, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information elaborated on social media about the multi-domain training scope.





The directorate observed that Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 has successfully fostered enhanced interoperability between the Indian Army and the US Army through comprehensive, integrated training across mountainous and desert terrains.





The training covered a broad spectrum of combat readiness, ranging from small-arms target practice and heavy artillery engagements to long-range weapon firing and specialized attack helicopter operations.





The military units engaged in coordinated tactical drills, synchronized standard battle operating procedures, and joint combined-arms employment to maximize field effectiveness.





The official statement added that the exercise has successfully strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, and the joint capacity to operate together effectively across varying and challenging combat zones.





The military update concluded with the message that the journey from shared training to shared capability is actively building a stronger strategic partnership.





Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 continues to fortify the robust, enduring defence partnership between the Indian and US Armies, built on years of joint training, deep camaraderie, and shared confidence in modern multi-domain battlefields.





ANI







