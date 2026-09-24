



United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that the welcome ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping was well received, calling the reception a great greeting as the foreign leader arrived in the country for a three-day state visit.





The arrival of the Chinese President comes a few days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent informed that both nations had agreed to extend their bilateral trade truce by two months, which was originally set to expire in November.





Speaking to journalists after returning from receiving the dignitary at Joint Base Andrews, the American leader mentioned that it was a great greeting and expressed confidence that the visiting delegation appreciated the gesture.





He further commented on the landing, stating that it was very pleasant to land on what they consider to be the most beautiful helipad ever built.





According to media reports, Secretary Scott Bessent announced that officials from both nations agreed to extend their bilateral economic arrangement known as the Busan agreement, which was originally finalised in October 2025 to ease economic tensions between the two world powers.





The leader indicated that prominent figures from the technology and banking sectors, along with several other key industries, would be present at the state dinner hosted in honour of the visiting dignitary.





He remarked that the entire technology world, the banking sector, and many other notable figures would attend the formal dinner for the Chinese President, adding that he wished more seats were available at the venue.





These remarks were made after receiving the visiting head of state at Joint Base Andrews, where First Lady Melania Trump was also present to receive the Chinese President and First Lady Peng Liyuan.





During the arrival ceremony at the airbase, US Air Force B-1 Lancer supersonic bombers performed a flypast overhead as the dignitaries were received on the tarmac.





When questioned by reporters regarding potential discussions with the Chinese leader concerning Iran, the American President stated that they would see, noting that he would discuss that matter alongside various other subjects, while mentioning that progress was going well on that front too.





Prior reports in American media had suggested that the US side was preparing to confront the visiting head of state over support provided to Iran, following reports connecting firms in the East Asian nation to satellite intelligence passed prior to a fatal attack on American forces.





Reports from media outlets citing American officials familiar with the intelligence noted that Iran had obtained high-resolution satellite imagery of the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan from commercial entities prior to a July 17 missile attack that killed three American service members and wounded four others.





The state visit of the leader will involve a comprehensive program of engagements at the White House, featuring bilateral talks, expanded bilateral meetings, public statements, and a formal state dinner according to the official White House schedule.





The itinerary specifies that the American leader and the First Lady will greet the Chinese President and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the South Portico at 10:00 am EDT, followed by an arrival ceremony at the Grand Foyer at 10:10 am.





Following the arrival, both leaders are scheduled to deliver remarks at the Grand Foyer at 10:15 am, which will be followed by an official exchange of gifts involving both leaders and First Ladies in the Blue Room at 10:30 am.





The morning schedule also incorporates a Silent Drill Platoon Review at 10:40 am at the South Portico and a formal Military Review at 11:00 am in the Rose Garden with the attendance of all four primary dignitaries.





A restricted bilateral meeting is set to take place in the Oval Office at 11:30 am, which will subsequently transition into an expanded bilateral meeting inside the Cabinet Room at 12:00 pm.





During the afternoon session, the host President will receive his official Intelligence Briefing at 2:00 pm before participating in a Policy Meeting inside the Oval Office at 3:30 pm.





The evening engagements will begin at 6:45 pm with the host couple greeting the visiting delegation at the North Portico, followed by joint remarks in the East Room at 7:55 pm and the state dinner at 8:10 pm.





The visit marks the second summit between the two leaders within six months, following a previous bilateral encounter held in Beijing in May, where commitments regarding agricultural purchases worth over ₹1,41,100 crore ($17 billion) annually were discussed alongside critical mineral supply chains.





ANI







