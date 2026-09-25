



United States President Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump received Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, First Lady Peng Liyuan, at the White House on Thursday local time.





Addressing the visiting Chinese delegation at the White House premises, President Donald Trump praised the truly great friendship built between the two top leaders whilst signalling a heavy focus on critical areas of trade, technology, and advanced computing.





The American leader highlighted the historical significance of the high-profile visit and underscored the strong momentum generated by ongoing bilateral engagements between both global powers.





During his opening remarks welcoming the foreign dignitaries, President Donald Trump stated that he was delighted to welcome President Xi Jinping, Madam Peng, and the members of the Chinese delegation to the White House, calling it a great honour.





He recalled that in May earlier this year, the American delegation had the privilege of visiting Beijing, where they were received with spectacular and very beautiful hospitality. He added that he and First Lady Melania Trump were honoured to host the Chinese guests in Washington as President Xi Jinping became the first-ever Chinese leader to make a second formal state visit to America.





President Donald Trump noted that from the time of his first election win in 2016, he and President Xi Jinping had forged a truly great friendship built on mutual respect and the vital interests of the people of both nations.





Pointing out that the arrival of the Chinese delegation coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the United States, the American President revealed that the official itinerary includes a joint visit to historic American founding documents alongside President Xi Jinping.





Remarking that a lot has changed since the Chinese leader was last in Washington, President Donald Trump stated that President Xi Jinping and Madam Peng arrived at a pivotal moment for the United States during its 250th anniversary year.





He confirmed that the two leaders will visit the National Archives to view some of the greatest treasures of American history, including the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.





Moving to substantive policy issues, President Donald Trump pointed to the notable success of newly established economic mechanisms, specifically citing the Board of Trade created during his previous official visit to Beijing in May. He outlined comprehensive plans to address long-standing economic disputes alongside emerging technological frameworks.





The American leader stated that by working together, both leaders have made tremendous strides on critical issues facing their respective nations. He elaborated that the Board of Trade created during his last visit in May was a brand new mechanism that proved to be unbelievably successful.





He added that bilateral official teams have been working to encourage a more balanced trading relationship, including granting new market access for American farmers and ranchers.





Looking ahead to formal summit discussions, President Donald Trump framed the broader agenda around long-term global stability and technological governance. He added that during the visit, both sides will discuss pressing issues concerning national security, advanced technology, and Super Intelligence.





He noted that decisions made in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades to come, expressing confidence that much can be achieved if both nations focus on common interests.





The state visit by President Xi Jinping to the United States encompasses a series of engagements with President Donald Trump at the White House, including bilateral and expanded bilateral meetings, public remarks, and an official state dinner. Comprehensive talks between the two leaders are expected to cover trade mechanisms, critical technology, rare earth minerals, and broader bilateral relations.





Significantly, the current bilateral tariff truce agreed upon at the Busan summit in October last year is set to expire in November, and officials confirmed that its future along with existing semiconductor chip export licences would be discussed, though no official outcome has been pre-decided.





Washington has explicitly ruled out trading away its stringent export controls on rare earth flows in exchange for economic concessions, while officials confirmed ongoing discussions regarding potential tariff reductions on a narrow band of non-strategic goods.





Artificial intelligence will serve as a central topic during the talks, building on ideas such as previewing new AI models between both countries or extending oversight mechanisms to Chinese open-source systems, though officials declined to outline firm negotiating positions ahead of the summit.





On other contentious diplomatic fronts, American officials noted that Washington continues to press Beijing regarding the illicit flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals to cartels in Mexico, and President Donald Trump is expected to raise the ongoing cases of American citizens held in Chinese prisons.





ANI







