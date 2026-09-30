



The United States is set to complete the withdrawal of its remaining troops from Iraq on 30 September, bringing to an end a 12-year military deployment that began in 2014 as part of the campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS).





This marks the second full withdrawal of American forces from Iraq and concludes the military component of Operation Inherent Resolve.





The departure follows an agreement negotiated between Baghdad and Washington in 2024 under the Biden administration. The Trump administration subsequently continued implementation of the plan, maintaining the agreed deadline of 30 September 2026.





American troops had previously left Iraq in 2011 after an eight-year deployment that followed the 2003 invasion. However, they returned in 2014 after ISIS captured vast areas of Iraq and Syria, threatening Baghdad and exposing major weaknesses in Iraqi security forces.





The US-led coalition played a central role in helping Iraqi and Kurdish forces roll back ISIS. While the militant group lost its territorial caliphate and was militarily defeated by 2019, coalition forces remained to provide training, intelligence and operational support aimed at preventing a resurgence of extremist networks.





Over recent months, US forces steadily consolidated their positions in northern Iraq, particularly around Erbil, reducing their footprint ahead of the final departure. By the final days of the mission, only a small contingent remained in the Kurdish region.





The withdrawal takes place against a significantly altered regional backdrop. Tensions stemming from the US-Iran conflict have heightened concerns about security dynamics in Iraq, a country that maintains deep political, cultural and military links with Tehran. Iranian-backed Shiite militias continue to wield substantial influence inside Iraq despite government efforts to strengthen state authority.





According to reports, the remaining American personnel and coalition elements are relocating to Jordan. From there, the coalition's anti-ISIS mission will continue, with military planners maintaining the ability to strike extremist threats and protect US interests across the region. Coalition headquarters for ongoing operations have also shifted to Jordan.





Roughly 1,500 US and coalition personnel remained in Iraq shortly before the final withdrawal, a sharp reduction from the approximately 2,500 American troops stationed in the country in recent years and far below the levels seen during the height of earlier military operations.





The Iraqi government has portrayed the departure as a major milestone in restoring national sovereignty. Baghdad is commemorating the occasion with four "Sovereignty Days", underscoring the symbolic importance of ending the foreign military mission.





Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has directly linked the withdrawal to broader efforts aimed at consolidating state authority. His government is seeking to bring all weapons under state control and has identified the disarmament of armed factions as a key objective, with discussions continuing after the deadline for militia disarmament was extended to June 2027.





Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, al-Zaidi stated that Iraq was working to ensure that the state becomes the ultimate authority in decisions concerning peace and war. The government views the departure of coalition forces as an opportunity to strengthen Iraqi institutions and reinforce national decision-making.





The withdrawal has nevertheless generated mixed reactions. Iran-backed groups have celebrated the move as a strategic victory, while some Iraqi and Kurdish officials have expressed concerns that the absence of US forces could create security gaps and embolden militant actors. Analysts also warn that remnants of ISIS remain active as sleeper cells and could seek to exploit any reduction in security pressure.





For Washington, the end of the Iraq mission represents the closing of a major chapter in a military engagement that began with the 2003 invasion, resumed in 2014 to combat ISIS, and ultimately evolved into a long-term security partnership.





For Iraq, it marks the beginning of a new phase in which national forces will assume full responsibility for safeguarding the country's security and stability.





ANI







