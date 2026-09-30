



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on the growing impact of ongoing international conflicts on developing nations and the wider Global South.





Following the meeting, Jaishankar said both sides exchanged views on current conflicts and the urgent need to reduce their economic and humanitarian consequences, particularly for countries that are not directly involved in the disputes but continue to bear the costs.





The talks took place on the sidelines of the high-level United Nations General Assembly week, where global leaders have been increasingly concerned about the knock-on effects of conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine on food, energy and financial security.





Recent reports from the UN Secretary-General's office indicated that the discussions also covered multilateralism, India-UN cooperation and broader geopolitical developments, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.





The meeting followed Jaishankar's warning at an Asia Society event in New York that global supply disruptions could trigger a serious food crisis in the months ahead.





According to the External Affairs Minister, ongoing conflicts are already affecting grain exports, fertiliser availability, energy markets and international capital flows, creating mounting pressure on developing economies.





He highlighted signs of significant fertiliser shortages and cautioned that major grain-exporting nations could face growing difficulties in moving shipments through vital Black Sea routes.





Jaishankar warned that these disruptions could develop into a major global food crisis, with poorer nations likely to suffer the greatest consequences.





He also expressed concern over decisions affecting oil supplies, arguing that higher energy prices could undermine macroeconomic stability at a time when many countries are already facing economic uncertainty.





The Minister noted that geopolitical instability often pushes investment capital towards perceived safe-haven markets, reducing financial flows into emerging and developing economies.





Stressing the importance of responsible policymaking, he urged governments to consider the wider international consequences of their decisions rather than focusing solely on national interests.





During India's address to the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September, Jaishankar had similarly drawn attention to the unequal burden imposed by global conflicts.





He argued that countries geographically distant from conflict zones are nevertheless paying a heavy economic price despite having little influence over events on the ground.





Referring to the conflict in the Gulf region, he said the latest escalation was worsening an already difficult international environment and reiterated India's concern over continuing hostilities.





Jaishankar strongly criticised attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers operating through international waterways, describing such actions as unacceptable and harmful to global trade and energy security.





India called on all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, protect civilians and ensure the uninterrupted movement of commerce and energy supplies.





On the situation in West Asia, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for efforts aimed at reducing instability and improving food and energy security. He also reiterated New Delhi's long-standing position that a durable peace requires a two-state solution.





Addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Minister repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's view that endless war must eventually give way to peace. He stated that India continues to support ongoing diplomatic initiatives designed to bring the conflict to an end.





The meeting with Guterres comes as the UN and several international agencies continue to warn that conflict-driven disruptions to shipping routes, agricultural exports, fertiliser supplies and energy markets could disproportionately affect developing countries, reinforcing India's longstanding advocacy for greater attention to Global South concerns within global policymaking forums.





ANI







