



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor paid an official visit to Darjeeling on Thursday, following a personal invitation from Rajya Sabha MP, former Foreign Secretary, and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.





The visit marked a significant moment in Gor’s outreach across India, blending diplomacy with cultural immersion.





Ambassador Gor shared highlights of his trip on X, recalling how Shringla was among the first diplomats to warmly welcome him upon his arrival in India.





He noted that Shringla had extended a standing invitation to visit his home town in Darjeeling, which he was now able to fulfil. Gor described Darjeeling as one of the most beautiful parts of the country, praising its people, history, landscapes, and food. He concluded his post with the promise, “I’ll be back.”





The envoy immersed himself in the region’s heritage by visiting one of the oldest tea gardens in the hills. At Makaibari Tea Estate, Gor enjoyed a cup of world-famous Darjeeling tea, sharing a picture from the lush plantations and calling the experience iconic. His remarks underscored the global reputation of Darjeeling tea and its role in India’s cultural diplomacy.





Shringla expressed delight at Gor’s presence, stating that Darjeeling was honoured and even a little overawed by the visit. He welcomed Gor to his residence, Ivanhoe, overlooking the Darjeeling Mall, and offered him local delicacies including Darjeeling momo and Castleton First Flush tea. Shringla emphasised the warmth of Darjeeling’s hospitality and the symbolic importance of Gor’s visit.





The itinerary included a walk along the historic Mall Road, interactions with local youth and students, and a ride aboard the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, popularly known as the Toy Train. These activities highlighted the cultural richness of the region and the ambassador’s willingness to engage directly with the community.





Shringla remarked that sharing Darjeeling’s heritage and spirit with Ambassador Gor brought the India–US friendship alive in the hills. His comments reflected the broader significance of the visit, which combined personal ties with diplomatic symbolism.





Earlier on Wednesday, Gor met Indian mixed martial artist Puja Tomar, the first Indian woman to compete in the UFC and the first Indian fighter to win a UFC bout. Gor praised her journey as an inspiring example of how sports can connect people and motivate the next generation. He shared a picture with Tomar on X, calling her achievements remarkable and a source of pride for India.





The back-to-back engagements illustrate Gor’s dynamic approach to diplomacy, blending high-level meetings with cultural experiences and grassroots interactions.





His visit to Darjeeling, coupled with his recognition of Puja Tomar’s achievements, reflects a broader effort to strengthen people-to-people ties and showcase the diversity of India’s heritage and talent.





ANI







