



Explosions were reported near Iran’s Kharg Island after a US missile strike hit an Iranian oil tanker, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing US-Iran confrontation.





The tanker was struck by four projectiles while unloading, though no casualties have been confirmed. The incident underscores the growing volatility around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor.





Sounds of explosions were heard near Kharg Island on Saturday after a US strike targeted an Iranian oil tanker.





According to Nournews, the tanker was hit by four projectiles while unloading, though Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the incident. Fars News reported that while blasts were audible, no smoke was seen rising from the island.





Kharg Island is Iran’s main oil export terminal, handling up to 90 per cent of its crude shipments and offering storage capacity of around 30 million barrels. The strike comes amid intensifying clashes around the Strait of Hormuz, where both sides have escalated military activity in recent days.





On 30 August, the United States launched strikes against Iranian positions on Larak Island, claiming the targets were involved in laying mines and threatening maritime traffic. A day later, President Donald Trump posted on social media that Kharg Island was being “blown to smithereens,” accompanied by an AI-generated video. His remarks hinted at possible military action against Kharg, prompting Tehran to vow strong retaliation.





The confrontation escalated further on 1 September when US forces carried out another barrage of strikes along Iran’s southern coast. CENTCOM confirmed that the targets included Iranian air-defence systems, radar installations, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites. The US military said these strikes followed attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping and American service members in the Strait of Hormuz.





Iran responded by launching missiles at US and allied positions across the Gulf region, including Bahrain, Jordan and Iraq. The exchanges have disrupted maritime traffic, with Reuters reporting that shipping near the Strait of Hormuz has been affected, raising fears of further disruption to global oil supplies.





The situation took a humanitarian turn when Iranian authorities reported that at least five people, including a four-year-old child, were killed and more than 50 injured after a US airstrike hit a residential house during a wedding celebration in Kuhestak, Sirik County, Hormozgan province. IRIB released visuals from the scene, while Reuters suggested the number of injured could be as high as 68. Washington maintained that its strikes were aimed at Iranian military capabilities, not civilians.





Kharg Island’s strategic importance makes it a central flashpoint in this conflict. Nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and any disruption threatens energy markets worldwide. With Iran restricting shipping and the US challenging Tehran’s control, the risk of prolonged instability remains high.





Agencies







