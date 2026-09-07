



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has declared that Washington wants India “by our side” as the United States returns to the Moon, confirming that NASA has officially invited ISRO to join its Moon Base program.





Speaking at the Bangalore Space Expo 2026, Gor emphasised that India, as a proud signatory of the Artemis Accords, is central to America’s vision of lunar exploration.





He stated unequivocally: “Make no mistake: we're going back to the Moon, and we want India by our side on the lunar surface.”





His remarks came in the context of the Artemis missions, under which NASA will send astronauts on increasingly complex expeditions to explore more of the Moon. These missions are designed to deliver scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to lay the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars. The Moon Base program is seen as a critical stepping stone in this broader strategy.





Highlighting the strength of India-US collaboration in space, Gor pointed to the NISAR mission as a prime example of joint technology saving lives.





He explained that when a devastating earthquake struck Venezuela two months ago, NISAR’s radar data penetrated dense cloud cover and dust, guiding emergency responders directly to ground zero. “NASA and ISRO didn’t build a monument to scientific theory; they built a lifesaver. Literally,” Gor said, underscoring the real-time humanitarian impact of the mission.





Gor also praised India’s growing role in human spaceflight, citing Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the International Space Station. He described it as a landmark moment for India, made possible through American partnership.





Following the Axiom-4 mission and five joint science investigations, the two countries are now working on docking standards, interoperability, and astronaut training. Gor stressed that the US-India TRUST framework is creating capability, which in turn fuels ambition, driving both nations beyond the stratosphere.





The Ambassador further pitched greater opportunities for Indian space Start-Ups in the American market. He highlighted companies such as Pixxel, GalaxEye, Digantara, Bellatrix, Skyroot, and Agnikul, assuring Indian entrepreneurs that the US market is open to them. “Our investors are watching you. Our ecosystems welcome you. We are here to help you make that leap,” he said, signalling strong support for India’s private space sector.





On broader cooperation in space governance, Gor noted that Washington and New Delhi are working together to establish global norms. He referenced joint efforts in space traffic coordination and preparations for the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference in Shanghai.





He stressed that both nations are standing shoulder to shoulder to protect open, rules-based space governance against authoritarian dominance.





Gor concluded by emphasising the multiplying effect of the India-US partnership in the space sector. “When the United States and India work together, we do not just practice addition; we practice multiplication.





Not even the sky is the limit,” he said. He urged the audience in Bangalore to look upwards and work together to build a global space economy, reiterating the call to return to the Moon together.





ANI







