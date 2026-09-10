



China has described its economic and trade cooperation with India as mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. At a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasised that New Delhi should provide a fair, just, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies operating in India.





His remarks came in response to questions about reports that India’s Serious Fraud Investigation Office had recommended an investigation into Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi.





Guo stated that he was not aware of the specific situation regarding Xiaomi but reiterated China’s expectation that India would ensure a level playing field for all foreign companies investing and operating in the country. He underlined that economic and trade cooperation between the two Asian giants has consistently delivered mutual benefits.





The comments follow heightened scrutiny in India over Chinese firms, particularly in the technology sector, with Xiaomi facing calls for investigation by the SFIO. This development has added a layer of complexity to bilateral economic ties, which remain significant despite political and security challenges.





When asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping would attend the BRICS Summit in India later this week, Guo declined to elaborate. The question reflects growing anticipation over a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi on the sidelines of the summit.





Such an encounter would be closely watched as both nations cautiously attempt to rebuild ties following the prolonged tensions triggered by the 2020 Galwan clashes.





India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, has meanwhile made a strong pitch for deeper cooperation across trade, economy, climate action and the digital sphere.





Writing in the Chinese daily Global Times, Doraiswami argued that a stable, predictable and amicable India-China relationship would serve not only their combined population of around 2.8 billion but also contribute to global peace, stability and prosperity.





He highlighted that India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The summit’s agenda is framed around a human-centric approach, focusing on reinforcing institutional strength and supporting sustainable growth.





This theme reflects India’s broader vision of leveraging multilateral platforms to foster inclusive development and resilience in the face of global challenges.





The convergence of these diplomatic statements underscores the delicate balance in India-China relations. While economic cooperation is acknowledged as mutually beneficial, political sensitivities and regulatory scrutiny continue to shape the trajectory of engagement.





The BRICS Summit is expected to provide a crucial opportunity for both sides to reaffirm their commitment to constructive dialogue and explore avenues for collaboration in areas of shared interest.





ANI







