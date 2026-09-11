



xTerra Robotics, based in Bangalore, has unveiled DHAV, an indigenous quadruped robot designed for inspection, security, and surveillance missions across rugged and complex terrain.





The company has structured the platform around four system layers: mobility, perception, autonomy, and operator control, ensuring a comprehensive approach to performance and adaptability.





The robot can achieve a maximum linear speed of approximately 12 kmph on flat terrain without a payload. It is capable of climbing or descending slopes of up to 45 degrees and negotiating steps up to 30 cm in height. DHAV supports both trot and custom gait configurations through its advanced motion controllers, enabling versatile movement across varied environments.





In terms of payload capacity, DHAV can carry up to 10 kg while walking and support up to 70 kg when stationary. The robot measures 75 × 30.5 × 44 cm in its standing configuration and 75 × 30.5 × 17 cm when crouched or at rest. Its operating height ranges from 25 to 48 cm, while its maximum weight, including the battery, is 19.5 kg.





The quadruped employs 12 quasi-direct-drive actuators, with three actuators per leg. Each leg integrates two hip actuators and one knee actuator. These actuators deliver up to 40 Nm of torque at the hip/thigh and 80 Nm at the knee, using field-oriented control at the joint level. This design ensures robust mobility and stability under demanding conditions.





DHAV is powered by a lithium-ion 7S4P battery pack with a nominal voltage of 25.2 VDC, a maximum voltage of 29.4 V, a capacity of 20 Ah, and energy storage of 504 Wh. The battery weighs around 2.2 kg and is swappable, allowing quick replacement with an external charger.





A smart battery management system supports 7S–24S and 100 A, with up to 80 A peak charge and discharge. A full charge from 0% to 100% takes about 90 minutes, providing a minimum endurance of 120 minutes on flat terrain without payload at 25–30°C. An automatic power-saver mode places the robot into sleep mode when idle.





For perception, DHAV integrates 360-degree sensing through 3D LiDAR, stereo depth, and an RGB camera. Its LiDAR offers a range of 40 metres at 10% reflectivity and 70 metres at 80% reflectivity, with precision up to 3 cm. A six-axis IMU ensures stabilisation and navigation, while magnetic, on-axis joint encoders provide at least 14-bit resolution per joint.





Onboard computing is powered by an NVIDIA Jetson AI compute module for navigation and a BCM2712 quad-core Cortex-A76 locomotion computer. The platform supports ROS2 and offers Python and C++ APIs for secondary development and control.





URDF simulation models are available for geometric and dynamic simulation, aiding sim-to-real development. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Gigabit Ethernet, with external payload interfaces such as two Ethernet ports, one USB port, and 12V and 24V power outlets.





DHAV can be operated via RF joystick or web-based long-range teleoperation. It features a physical kill switch for emergency power cutoff and is designed to operate between 0°C and 50°C.





These features make it suitable for industrial and defence applications requiring mobility, perception, and remote operation across difficult terrain. xTerra Robotics has already opened pre-sales conversations for DHAV, targeting sectors where such capabilities are critical.





Agencies







